Deep fake technology: beyond reality, cybersecurity and life (and death)

The result depends on the final intention of the one who controls it. And in the case of Artificial Intelligence, one of its dark sides is in the deepfakes. Although not everything is as bad as it seems.

Donald Trump, Barack Obama or the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg have been victims of “deepfakes”. Even Tom Cruise has had competition with one who has his own TikTok account. The face of the actor Steve Buscemi replaced that of the also actress Jennifer Lawrence and that of Scarlett Johanson had worse luck and was used in pornographic videos.

His own name says so. The term deepfake comes from the concept “deep” referring to deep learning, while “fake” means false. Therefore, a deepfake It is, in short, a video in which the face or voice of a famous person is supplanted, superimposing it on that of another person with similar morphological characteristics. In this way, the image of the impersonated person and the information they can give, of course, are manipulated.

This technology is based on artificial intelligence and leans on the machine learning. Because to simulate the face or voice of another person in the most real way possible, it uses data analysis.

This data is obtained from hundreds of hours of recordings of the person you want to “replicate”, and with them new data can be created, that is, easily recreate not only the image of a person, but also their gestures and way of speaking.

Known tasks

For this the deep learning It’s fundamental. It is a branch of learning within the machine learning that gives machines the ability to learn automatically without any human having to program them. This allows them, for example, to make predictions.

The deep learning is one more step: train the machine to perform learning (learning) deep (deep) that will help you perform tasks such as image or speech recognition.

This is something that has been used for a long time in another way. Well known are the sound and image recognition systems that can be found in virtual assistants such as Alexa, Google, Cortana, Siri or in some video game consoles.

Thus, computers can perform tasks and work in a similar way to that of the human brain, coming to understand the data they handle. But the most important thing is that deep learning allows the recognition and creation of patterns.

Dangers for companies

Already in 2017 the news of the application of deepfakes in pornography jumped. Highly regarded actresses like Natalie Portman and world famous singers like Taylor Swift had their faces used in pornographic videos.

After this type of scandal, others just as damaging came in the form of hoaxes and “fake news”. The problem of misinformation began to take the form of manipulated and very real videos, so much so that it is already a cause for concern for AI and cybersecurity experts, due to the loss of confidence in the messages that reach citizens and the fraud that they can be committed.

According to a Tessian survey, 74% of IT managers are concerned about the possible effects of these videos. For companies it can be a problem in such sensitive aspects as cybersecurity and data protection.

Identity theft and fraud are a risk. Cybercriminals can create the image of any person and ask their employees to carry out compromised operations, for example, as warned by the technology consultancy Entelgy.

In addition, companies can be affected by smear campaigns, damaging their corporate reputation. All this makes it necessary to improve cybersecurity systems.

The reality under discussion

The debate is on the table: what is true and what is not? To try to shed light on this issue, Michigan State University, United States, along with Facebook, are working together to create a new approach through reverse engineering.

The objective is that it allows not only to detect the manipulation, but also to trace the origin to identify the patterns and the AI ​​model that generates these videos, in real-life environments. This is possible because in each image generated by the AI ​​model it leaves a trace and that trace can also be compared with those of other manipulated videos.

Other uses: the good side of the “deepfake”

But not everything can be bad. The use of these contents also has its good and fun side. Entertainment, without malicious purposes, is one of the sectors that can boast of those deepfakes They do not harm anyone, on the contrary.

The world of cinema is already benefiting from this technology, and thanks to AI, the actress of the extraordinary television series ‘Stranger Things’, Millie Bobby Brown, brought the stellar Princess Leia back to life and youth. The same technology allowed to keep the character in ‘Star Wars: rogue one‘, despite the passing of Carrie Fisher and featured a younger Robert De Niro to play his role in ‘The Irishman’.

Another case is that of Salvador Dalí, who came back to life in an American museum. In an exhibition calleddali lives” (Dalí lives) the genius stars in some 125 interactive videos that improve and enrich the visitor’s experience.

Dalí has ​​also made the leap to advertising in a campaign by the Reina Sofía Foundation on the need to promote research into neurodegenerative diseases, since the artist suffered from Parkinson’s.

The world of advertising has also returned Lola Flores’ accent to a well-known beer brand. Although the technologydeepfake” It is still very difficult to detect, to inexperienced eyes, there is always common sense and the possibility of verifying what may be disparate. With the manipulation of these videos, that of “seeing is believing” has been left out of reality.