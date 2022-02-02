David Ospina shakes Colombia with his attitude against Camilo Vargas

The Colombian National Team lost 1-0 to Argentina and David Ospina had a striking attitude against Camilo Vargas.

The Colombian National Team is going through a tough time after losing 1-0 against Argentina. David Ospina was absent in the decisive match, having had a stomach ailment that prevented him from taking his place in goal. In his place, he was replaced by Camilo Vargas, who managed to stop a few balls thrown at him by the albiceleste team without success.

After Daniela Ospina, David’s sister, showed her enormous pride when seeing how Camilo Vargas saved… It was time for David to be present to give his opinion. Although that did not happen, at least not while the game was happening, nor when it ended.

David Ospina’s conspicuous silence was the source of all kinds of speculation, many of which claimed that he would not be entirely happy with the participation of Vargas in his place.

The curious thing is that Daniela Ospina has done it… Perhaps to compensate for David’s absence? Either way, Colombia was waiting for him to make a statement after the match and despite the defeat that complicates Qatar’s dream.