“Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol” is a series that adapts the novel “The Da Vinci Code”

“The Da Vinci Code”, the novel by Dan Brown, became a best-seller published in 2003 that was soon made into a movie: in 2006, directed by Ron Howard and starring Tom Hanks and Audrey Tautou. Then came a continuation that adapted the second part of the saga.

Now the third “The Lost Symbol”, from 2009, sees the light of day in a 10-episode series that will be released in Latin America by Universal Premiere, one of the new Universal+ channels. Is about “Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol”which follows Professor Robert Langdon (Ashley Zuckerman) as he solves a series of dangerous puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a worldwide conspiracy.

The story of “The Lost Symbol” is considered a prequel to the previous two, as it focuses on the beginnings of Robert Langdon’s career as a professor of symbology at Harvard University. In this way, in addition, the absence of Tom Hanks, the actor who had played him in the previous films, is explained.

Scene from “The Lost Symbol”. Photo: courtesy Universal+

when does it premiere

The premiere of “Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol” will be on Monday, February 7 at 10:30 PM in Mexico and Argentina, and 8:30 PM in Colombia by Universal Premiere.

Here’s a preview: