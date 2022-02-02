Dallas will be without Doncic for at least a week

Apparently the setback in ankle injury left of Luka Doncić is a little more serious than expected, so according to the report by Marc Stein, of The Stein Line, the star of the Dallas Mavericks he would be out of NBA action for at least a week.

About a month ago, Doncic sprained his ankle, which is why he missed a few games, however, since his return to the courts, he has been dealing with pain, so the team made the decision to stop, and give treatment. correspondent.

Doncic missed tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, in a duel played at the American Airlines Center.

young star

Since arriving in the league, the 22-year-old Doncic, of Slovenian origin, has become the franchise player, even signing a maximum contract extension, for 5 years and 207 million dollars during the summer that passed.

This is his fourth season in the NBA, and the previous 3, he has already managed to be named Rookie of the Year2 times All Star, and 2 times elected to the Best Quintet of the league.

His best season was his second, in which he averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 8.8 rebounds, and a steal. Last season, he was also outstanding, finishing with averages of 27.7 points, 8.6 assists, 8 rebounds, and a steal.