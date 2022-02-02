Cruz Azul registers Iván Morales and Ángel Romero on time on deadline

Cruz Azul added two more reinforcements on the limit day for Liga MX records; eight new players joined The Machine for 13 casualties

MEXICO — Blue Cross incorporated its last two reinforcements on the limit day for Liga MX records, after a negotiation that closed in a couple of days with Angel Romero and another that was on the verge of not materializing with Ivan Moralesalthough finally everything went as expected by the cement club.

With these two signings, Machine adds eight new players for Clausura 2022 for 13 casualties, in the most hectic winter market in memory for Blue Cross in many years.

Ángel Romero is a virtual reinforcement of Cruz Azul, who registered him with the FMF. EFE

The Paraguayan end Angel Romero He arrives as a free player at Cruz Azul with a contract for 11 months, until December 31, 2022, after receiving a signing bonus and a salary according to the claims of the 29-year-old footballer, who decided on the cement team instead of Boca Juniors.

For his part, the Chilean striker Ivan Morales It arrives in purchase from Colo-Colo, in an arduous negotiation that even until this Monday at noon was about to fall.

Cruz Azul buys 80 percent of Morales’ pass in exchange for $400,000 paid to Colo-Colo, who keeps 20 percent of the 22-year-old’s value for a future transfer.

For the operation, the cement team also pays 1.6 million dollars to Morales and his agency, Oller Group of Argentina, as a commission for the transfer after he had less than 6 months left on his contract with the Chilean club and his pass was valued at 4 million dollars in the market, although it costs Cruz Azul a total of 2 million USD.

The celestial directive was working tonight on the registry of the TMS (Transfer Matching System) before FIFA after depositing the corresponding contracts and signatures in the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and, if everything goes according to plan, in the next few hours both reinforcements will officially be players of Blue Crossafter the arrival of Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Carlos Rodríguez, Erik Lira and Luis Abram.