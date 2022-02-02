Cruz Azul makes official the signings of Iván Morales and Ángel Romero for Clausura 2022

The Machine made official the latest arrivals of reinforcements for the tournament and with them will face the Clausura 2022

The Blue Cross made official his last two reinforcements for the Closure 2022with the arrival of Ivan Morales and Angel Romero.

The arrival of Angel Romero It became a novel for the cement team, since it had to fight with Boca Juniors to get the services of the soccer player, who terminated his San Lorenzo contract and has not seen activity since August 2021.

The players arrived at Cruz Azul at the limit of the closing of registrations and after long negotiations. @Blue Cross

Romero became the desire of the Xeineze team, but it was La Maquina who managed to keep the 29-year-old Paraguayan. The Paraguayan end Angel Romero comes as a free player to Blue Cross with a contract for 11 months, until December 31, 2022, after receiving a signing bonus and a salary according to the player’s claims.

The player plays as a left winger, but can also play on the right side. According to Transfermarkt the value of the player is six million dollars.

The second hiring of the capital team was that of the 22-year-old Chilean, Ivan Moraleswho arrives from Colo Colo de Chile.

Ivan Morales It arrives in purchase from Colo-Colo, in an arduous negotiation that even until this Monday at noon was about to fall.

Blue Cross buys 80 percent of Morales’ pass in exchange for $400,000 paid to Colo-Colo, who keeps 20 percent of the 22-year-old’s value for a future transfer.

For the operation, the cement team also pays 1.6 million dollars to Morales and his agency, Oller Group of Argentina, as a commission for the transfer after he had less than 6 months left on his contract with the Chilean club and his pass was valued at 4 million dollars in the market, although Blue Cross It costs him a total of 2 million USD.