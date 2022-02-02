Cruz Azul makes official signings of Ángel Romero and Iván Morales

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.02.2022 22:34:27





Cruz Azul confirmed the signings of Angel Romero and Ivan Morales for thus close their squad to face the Clausura 2022 tournamentin which he is forced to fight for the crown given the quality of his players.

Romero was the last to be closed, because Boca Juniors also tried to sign him, although the best economic conditions found ended up tipping the scales on the cement side.

Regarding Iván Morales, since the previous week he said goodbye to his former colleagues in Colo Colo, but the intermediaries appeared to cloud the negotiation and make his contract lengthen.

Ups and downs of Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2022

In total, there are eight players added by the cement institution in the winter market, since it also added Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erik Lira, Charly Rodríguez and Luis Abram.

The cement team was the one that moved the most, since there were not only important arrivals, but also important departures such as Yoshimar Yotún, Jonathan Rodríguez, Walter Montoya, Roberto Alvarado, José Reyes, Andrés Gudiño, Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo.

​