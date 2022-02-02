‘Cruella’: How much did it cost Disney to produce the film with Emma Stone? – Movie News

Disney not only has the infrastructure and rights to iconic characters to reimagine them in a live-action, it has practically infinite funds, which is why “Cruella” was allowed to spend a stratospheric sum in its realization.

How much did it cost to make Cruella? Today we have become accustomed to hearing all kinds of crazy figures coming from Hollywood, both for production and for the box office. For example, the enormous success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brought with it an important leap in technology and world box office records, an example of this is Avengers: Endgame, which to date it registers more than 2 million 797 thousand dollars (at any moment there could be another revival to recover its crown as the highest grossing in history). But who is behind the monstrous profits of a block buster? Disney of course.

Throughout the film starring the Oscar winners, Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, we can see some special effects such as the cape that catches fire reveals a stunning red dress; the dalmatians themselves had a special touch with digital programs, but apart from that it seems to be a big budget film (of this there is no doubt), although nothing out of the ordinary… right?

However, reports revealed by ScreenRant They assure that the production directed by Craig Gillespie (Yo, Tonya) had an estimated budget of 200 million dollars. This puts it on a par with Black Widow, a film belonging to the MCU with endless explosions, exaggerated action scenes and everything that a superhero of the stature of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) requires on the big screen, but can you really perceive the stratospheric amount mentioned in cruel?

Disney ‘Cruella’ had an estimated budget of $200 million.



HOW DOES CRUELLA COMPARE TO OTHER DISNEY LIVE-ACTION REMAKES?

To get a better picture, let’s analyze the first installments of the live action most recent of the House of Mouse: Maleficent had a budget of 180 million dollars and boy did they use special effects to portray the magical world presented by Angelina Jolie Y Elle Fanning; in the case of Alice in Wonderland, where it goes without saying how important money is to bring the public into a reality where there are creatures that could only appear in a dream, USD 200 million were needed.

Some time ago, Disney created a real controversy with its hyper-realistic remake of The Lion King, a film that Jon Favreau took to the big screen thanks to the 270 million dollars that it had as a budget. The same year we saw Aladdin with the overflowing charisma of Will Smith as the Genie with the lamp, who used his magic to create amazing scenes. The computer effects were key to sustain the entire film, this would somehow justify the 183 million dollars required.



Disney The Dalmatians were the regular characters with the most special effects.



And to have a fair balance, let’s talk about the last tape of the MCU to date: Spider-Man: Far From Home, second installment starring Tom Holland as the friendly neighbor from Queens. This production directed by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) needed only 170 million dollars. Now that we have the full picture, the parity in the budget of cruel respect to others blockbusters made by the House of Mouse with a greater number of visual effects and perhaps, difficulty and spectacularity.



Disney ‘Cruella’ is above other Disney live-action remakes with greater visual effects, even the most recent MCU tape.



This will add greater expectation to the new live action remake: The Little Mermaid, starring Halle BaileyMelissa McCarthyJavier BardemAwkwafina, among many others. doWill it set a new investment record for Disney or will they maintain the cap of the famous Two hundred million dollars? We can only be patient and wait for its launch, which still does not have an estimated date. There is no doubt that no matter what he does or how he does it, Disney is always capable of dividing opinions and completely taking over the world box office, in this nobody equals him.