Create Bloodborne first PlayStation style and now you can play it

The development community mods of games is fascinating, modifying existing titles to add ma s content, objects (sometimes absurd) and even better graphics. But what happens when retro-style graphics are what you want? That is what a developer has asked herself, apparently, just before creating a version of the mythical Bloodborne as if it were a game from the first PlayStation console, the classic PSX.

It’s been 7 years since he arrived Bloodborne to PlayStation 4, and since then it has become one of the favorite games of the fans of the saga souls and is generally considered one of the best games of the PS4 generation. Since then, many of us have been waiting for a sequel, or at least a remake for PS5. But this developer has offered us something different, a “demake”, that is, a version of the game with retro graphics.

And the result of their work is really impressive. The creator of this version of Bloodborne, Lilith Walther (known as b0ster in the developer community), has released a definitive version of the game she’s been working on for the past 13 months. The trailer gives us a good look at what to expect in the game.

The game has both console controller support (though of course only D-pad support as it was during many of the PSX days) and keyboard support as well. In the game you can visit part of Yharnam, the dark place where the story of Bloodborneand as expected, it is full of beasts, enemies that want to kill you, the player, and even final bosses like the fearsome Cleric Beast from the beginning of the game or the relentless Father Gascoigne, and some surprises.

Here you can see the full fight against the Cleric Beast. The PSX-style music remains true to the original soundtrack, and the difficulty of this boss seems to be just what we’d expect from a PSX-inspired game.

Otherwise, in Bloodborne PSX the hunter has various weapons from the game, such as the chainsword, double blades and even Molotov cocktails. It is not an exact and detailed recreation of the central Yharnam, but without a doubt, those who have played the original game will recognize each of the corners of it, and it will be a good appetizer while we wait for that long-awaited remake of the game for PS5, or better yet, an actual sequel. We ask you, Miyazaki.

Can to download Bloodborne PSX for pc here. [Lilith Walther (itch.io) vía IGN]