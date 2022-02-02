Controversy in the revelation of the new Washington Commanders shield

Social media users were quick to identify a discrepancy between Washington’s championship seasons and the years shown on the new franchise crest.

After a long wait, almost two years, the Washington franchise revealed its new name and definitive identityafter leaving in the past a racist nickname that was used from 1937 to 2019.

The Washington Commanders unveiled their new logos and uniforms, in addition to the name, after two years of operating under the provisional name of Washington Football Team.

The years shown by the Commanders in their logo correspond to the dates of celebration of Super Bowls won, but not to the seasons that are recognized as championship for Washington. Twitter @Commanders

However, not to the announcement was not devoid of controversy.

The new shield presented by the commanders It shows the five years in which the franchise has been champion in its history. However, the last three titles — which came in the modern era of superbowl— they show the year in which the game itself was played, not the year corresponding to the season that culminates with said Super bowl.

Washington is recognized as champion of the NFL for the 1982, 1987 and 1991 seasons. However, in the shield presented by the commanders as part of the reveal of his new identity, the years 1983, 1988, and 1992 are shown.

The Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVIconquered by Washingtonwere held on January 30, 1983, January 31, 1988 and January 28, 1992, respectively, but crowned the season champion of the NFL from 1982, 1987 and 1991.

The other years shown on the shield, 1937 and 1942, do correspond to the seasons assigned to Washington like their titles, with the Championship Games of the NFL of both campaigns being held in the months of December of those years, in the era prior to the arrival of the superbowl.

Social media users were quick to notice the discrepancy.

That was not the only controversy surrounding the revelation of the new identity of Washington. Weeks ago, the team inadvertently showed the name and image of commanders in a video posted by the team’s website.

In a video circulated by the organization as part of an advertising campaign called “making the brand“, the president of the club, Jason Wrightappeared discussing the new team name and logo with the head coach Rum Rivera. Although the helmet logo that shows Wright to Riveraand the documents on the desk were retouched with a blurred effect, in the reflection of the glass the “W” stylized that ended up officially announcing the team this Wednesday as part of its new identity.

Additionally, The Virginia-Pilot reported that the “Washington Football Today” program that aired last month on NBC Sports Washington showed the same video, but without the blurring effect, and that it was clearly visible in the filing documents. Wright name “commanders“.