Control, The Medium and 4 other games leave Xbox Game Pass in February

Today a new month begins and, with it, they land new games on Xbox Game Pass, the Microsoft subscription service that continues to add new features to its console, PC and cloud catalog. However, month after month there are also titles that are no longer available when the agreements with the publishers expire. It is the case of Control, The Medium and 4 other games leaving Xbox Game Pass in February. Specifically, they will do it on the 15th of this month, so you still have two weeks to complete them if you are interested.

Xbox also remember that while you are subscribed to Game Pass you can get all these games in property with a 20% discount, so we enter the final stretch to be able to take advantage of this advantage. Here we tell you which six games leave Xbox Game Pass in February.

Control (console, PC and cloud)

Code Vein (console, PC and cloud)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (console and PC)

The Medium (console, PC and cloud)

Project Winter (console, PC and cloud)

The Falconeer (console, PC and cloud)

Remember that you can continue enjoying these video games until February 15, as well as all the new ones that will be added to Xbox Game Pass in the near future, such as CrossfireX, Ark or Telling Lies, among many others. In addition, we are facing a month full of releases interesting on Xbox with works like Elden Ring or Dying Light 2, two of the most anticipated games of the year.