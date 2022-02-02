“Comparing yourself to a photo on the internet is harmful”

Selena Gómez (United States, 1992) has always been a style icon for those of us who have grown up watching series like ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ or movies like ‘A Modern Cinderella’ on loop. Although at that time her clothing ‘looks’ were already copied by millions of teenagers, it was a matter of time before she did the same with her ‘beauty’ bets. In fact, her latest manicures have become real bombshells on the net: from the neon nails combined with a pink eye shadow, to the blue shade that she chose a few weeks ago. For this reason, when the actress and singer announced a year ago that she was launching RareBeauty, his own brand of ‘makeup’, the networks went crazy. And it is not for less, because its products (which have such a beautiful ‘packaging’ that you will want to collect them) are versatile, easy to use And they have the most flattering colors. And in addition to betting on inclusivity and diversity, 1% of annual sales are destined to support initiatives related to mental health. A cause that Selena has always fought for and about which she likes to speak loud and clear, even to tell about her own problems, such as when she announced that she suffered from bipolar disorder. But the wait is over: Rare Beauty has finally arrived in Spain and you can find it exclusively at Sephora. To celebrate the launch, Selena Gómez wanted to talk to COSMOPOLITAN about her beauty routine, the dangers of social networks and her advice if you’re going through a bad time.

How did the idea of ​​creating Rare Beauty come about?

When I decided to enter the world of beauty, I knew that this project would be more than just a makeup brand. It was very important to me that Rare had a positive message and that it could make a difference. I am very proud of the work we do for support causes related to mental health and very honored that our products and messages have resonated with so many people.

“Rare Beauty products are easy to use and effective”

What makeup products do you usually use in your day to day?

I like makeup but I’m not a professional makeup artist so I need easy to use and effective products. When we develop Rare’s products, we try to keep that philosophy in mind. We worked hard to make sure all of them were very pigmented but not too heavy. You can use them whether you are a professional make-up artist or have never used ‘make up’ before.

What does your beauty routine consist of?

For a normal day I like the simple. I start my mornings by washing my face and applying moisturizer and sunscreen. Then I do my makeup in 5 minutes: I use a concealer, blush and lip balm. If I’m going out and feel like I need a little more glam, my favorite look is a red lip and eyeliner using Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream in the shade ‘Inspire’, and the ‘Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner’.

What challenges did you have to face when creating your own brand?

One of the biggest challenges was launch the brand during the pandemic. We had to completely change the approach but the team brought out their creativity and I am very happy with the result. This meant a lot of communication via Facetime and Zoom… but we got it done. The product creation process is one of the things I like to get involved with the most. I work very closely with our head of product development and test each of the samples with my friends.

“If I had learned about mental health at school, things would have been very different for me”

1% of brand sales go to support causes related to mental health. Why did you decide to support this type of initiative?

Mental health has always been an important cause for me. When I founded Rare Beauty I wanted it to be more than a brand and have a positive message at its core. That’s why I decided to create the Rare Impact Fund, which is our commitment to supporting mental health and making sure everyone has access to the help they need. We have also just launched the ‘Mental Health 101’ campaign to raise awareness of the importance of having mental health education in schools. I personally know that if I had learned about this topic as a child in school, things would have been very different for me.

Teenagers have especially suffered from the pandemic. Why do you think it’s important for people with a platform like yours to talk about mental health?

Being vulnerable is a strength. I believe that the fear of being judged can stop us, especially when we open up and share what happens to us. But I’ve found that when you open up you build deeper connections with other people, and it also helps everyone feel a little less alone. Understanding that we have support and that we are not alone with what we feel is very powerful. That’s why I talk about my mental health.

What tools should be provided to young people to help them in this regard?

In my opinion, young people should have many more tools and that is why we have the Mental Health 101 initiative. From education to support through therapies and much more. I believe that everyone should have access to whatever resources they need to feel better.

And what kind of support would you have liked to receive when you were younger?



I wish at that time I had been aware that it’s okay to be vulnerable and that I didn’t need to try to be perfect.

If you could talk to all those girls who are going through a difficult time, what advice would you give them?

I would tell them that they are not alone and remind them that they are good enough.

What role do you think social networks play in mental health problems?

Nowadays the pressure to have a certain appearance is very strong and it is something that has been amplified because of social networks. Comparing yourself to the edited photos circulating on the internet is not only harmful, but also unfair. I know firsthand how this can affect your mental health and that is why it has helped me so much to take a break from the networks and disconnect when I have needed it.

How can Rare Beauty empower those girls?

Through Rare Beauty I hope to be able to encourage them to stop trying to be like others and to appreciate their differences, which are what make us more beautiful.

