Colombia wasted a generation in the Qualifiers

The illusion of a third consecutive World Cup ended for the Colombian National Team with a 1-0 defeat against Argentina In cordoba. The low level of the historic players was decisive for this weak campaign of 646 minutes without a goal in the Qualifiers. Reinaldo Rueda clings to remote possibilities.

This blow hurts more than the previous ones due to the quality of the squad. The generation of two World Cups, full of players with good campaigns abroad. The one that recovered pride in the shirt and made the National Team a common cause.

They built their maturity and experience over 30 years, ahead of time against other dynasties, to further stretch their prestigious careers with the tricolor. Each day at their clubs brings good returns, promises of contract renewals, praise from fans and recurring interest from other teams.

Luis Díaz has just demonstrated this with his move to Liverpool, a signing whose size has not yet been assumed and conditioned in the popular spirit by the figures of the National Team seven games without winning and without scoring a goal. A negative record that contaminated a historical transfer.

Falcao’s commitment was insufficient between the collective incapacity that consumed the good intentions of all. The scorers in Italy, Germany and Argentina ended up being singled out as the culprits for their desire to help, first in a tactical refuge and then between the resignation of whatever, accompanied by the excessive caution suggested by the coaching staff.

The affection for James ended up blurred by his low level, the claims against the fans and the absence of a deeper leadership in the emergency. The responsibility for this elimination reached several who emerged as leaders of this process: Dávinson Sánchez, Johan Mojica, Miguel Borja, Matheus Uribe…

“The chances were far away due to the results achieved by the immediate teams in the table, but so far the qualifying round is not over. The idea is to get up, react and know that we have two days left that we must accumulate if we want to be in the World Cup” said Rueda, weakened by the opinion and in the dressing room itself.

The quality of the campus makes this moment more painful. He got out of the way with Carlos Queiroz, he recovered self-esteem with Reinaldo and with two games to go, he is about to close one of the worst campaigns. Did not reach. Quality must be supported with inner fire. The third consecutive World Cup will no longer be. A shame. A generation of cracks wasted.