Club World Cup. Selected from Rayados will arrive by flight plan

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.02.2022 16:21:50





Rayados debuts the next February 5 at the Club World Cup facing the Egyptian Al-Ahly and it will do so with eight elements that will reach Arab Emirates after a bustle through the Fcheck FIFA January.

The albiazul directive ordered a charter flight for the selected Mexicans, so this Wednesday, February 3, they will travel at night Rogelio Funes Mori, Luis Romo, Jesus Gallardo and Cesar Montes, after finishing the activity Mexico vs. Panama.

The selected will arrive on the 4th in Abu Dhabi after a stopover in Europe and they will have about 24 hours with the group and leave behind the jet-lag to be able to see activity with the Pandilla against the Egyptian team.

Héctor Moreno left the group this Sunday after the Tri match against Costa Rica, after it was discontinued for this Wednesday against Panama for accumulation of yellow and the president Duilio Davino disclosed the conversation they had with him DT Gerardo Martino to see how you could help them.

“Yes, if it was spoken, for the same reason it comes Hector Moreno travelingOr, the federation and the League also spoke with FIFA to push the tournament forward, it was not possible. Then try to change the game from day five to day six and could not. We spoke with the Mexican federation to see how to find something good for everyone, now we also understand what the team is playing for. Tata told us clearly, I have eight selected in Monterrey, I’m going to call five and if I can, he freed some of them after the second game and that is why he is also on his way Hector Moreno”, he told Channel 6 Sports.

The Selected of Rayados in other countries

There is also the case of football players in the world cup qualifiers of Conmebol, as Stefan Medina, Esteban Andrada and Maxi Meza, who face each other today at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium and at the end will fly by charter to Madrid and later to Arab Emirates to arrive the February 3rd, each one with their respective teammates, on flights contracted by the AFA Y FHR for its footballers who play in Europe and there the elements that belong to the Gang.

who yes could miss debut at Club World Cup is Joel Campbell, who is focused on Costa Rica and will play with Jamaica the Wednesday the 3rd for the Concacaf qualifiers. The itinerary to fly to Abu Dhabi is more complicated and he would be arriving hours before the game.

With information from José Manuel Elgueta and Santiago Fourcade