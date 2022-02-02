Club World Cup 2021: Which teams are going and match schedule

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 31.01.2022 13:20:23





The Club World Cup 2021 is just around the corner, so before the long-awaited competition begins, you’ll see action Monterey Stripedwe share all the details of the tournament that will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

When is the Club World Cup?

This edition of the also known as Mundialito will be held from February 3 to 12, 2022 and in total seven clubs will participate: one for each confederation plus a representative of the host country.

Where to SEE the World Cup ONLINE?

As they already do with the duels of the Champions League, now HBO Max and TNT Sports They will be in charge of bringing the Club World Cup matches to us. Although remember that you can also follow the most important actions with us at Halftime.

Which teams will go to the 2021 Club World Cup?

UEFA-Chelsea

Conmebol – Palmeiras

CONCACAF – Monterrey

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) – Al Hilal

Confederation of African Football (CAF) – Al Ahly

Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) – As Pirae

Host: Al-Jazeera

It is worth mentioning that the Ace Pirae will dispute the Mundialito instead of the Auckland CityNew Zealand team that for the second consecutive edition dropped out of the tournament Due to restrictions in your country due to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

World Club Calendar

February 3 / First round

Al-Jazira (UAE) vs As Pirae (Tahiti First Division) | 10:30 a.m. from central Mexico.

February 5 and 6 / Second round

Al Ahly (Saudi) vs Rayados (Mexico) | 10: 30 hours from the center of Mexico.

Al Hilal (Egypt) vs the winner of the first round | 10:30 a.m. from central Mexico.

February 8 and 9 / Semifinals

Palmeiras (Brazil) vs Second Round Winner (Al-Ahly or Rayados) | 10:30 a.m. from central Mexico.

Chelsea (England) vs Second Round Winner (Al-Hilal or First Round Winner) | 10:30 a.m. from central Mexico.

February 12

end | 10:30 a.m. from central Mexico.

Duel for third place | 07:00 hours from central Mexico.

When and at what time is Rayados’ debut in the Club World Cup?

Date: Saturday, February 5

Time: 10:30 am (Central Mexico)

Opponent: Al Ahly

Teams with the most participations

Rayados de Monterrey can boast of being among the clubs that have attended the Mundialito the most times with the current format established in 2000, according to UEFA data. Here is the complete list: