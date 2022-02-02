Cleveland does not stop, and reaches 5 wins in a row

The Cleveland Cavaliers they are playing like a real team, with all their players contributing in a great way, both starters and substitutes, reaching 5 consecutive winsby defeating 89-124 the Houston Rockets on the NBA Wednesday night.

The victory secures the ‘Cavs’ in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 18 wins and 12 losses.

darius garlandand isaac okoroscored 21 and 20 points respectively, being the highlights for Cleveland, while Dean Wade finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

It was a strange game for the Rockets, since of the starters, only one, Jae Sean Tate, finished with more than 10 points, scoring 12 units, in addition to 6 rebounds and 3 steals. None of the other 4 starters added more than 5 points.

On the other hand, the substitutes stood out in a big way for the Rockets, with 4 players scoring above 10 points, starting with Alperen Sengunrookie, who had 19 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Josh Christopher contributed 17 points, followed by Kenyon Martin Jr with 14, and David Nwaba with 11.

The effort of the young team fell short, since they fell again, and at the moment they are thirteenth in the Western Conference, with a record of 9 wins and 19 losses.