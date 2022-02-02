Cleveland does not stop, and reaches 5 wins in a row

The Cleveland Cavaliers they are playing like a real team, with all their players contributing in a great way, both starters and substitutes, reaching 5 consecutive winsby defeating 89-124 the Houston Rockets on the NBA Wednesday night.

The victory secures the ‘Cavs’ in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 18 wins and 12 losses.

darius garlandand isaac okoroscored 21 and 20 points respectively, being the highlights for Cleveland, while Dean Wade finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The bank removes the caste

It was a strange game for the Rockets, since of the starters, only one, Jae Sean Tate, finished with more than 10 points, scoring 12 units, in addition to 6 rebounds and 3 steals. None of the other 4 starters added more than 5 points.

On the other hand, the substitutes stood out in a big way for the Rockets, with 4 players scoring above 10 points, starting with Alperen Sengunrookie, who had 19 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Josh Christopher contributed 17 points, followed by Kenyon Martin Jr with 14, and David Nwaba with 11.

The effort of the young team fell short, since they fell again, and at the moment they are thirteenth in the Western Conference, with a record of 9 wins and 19 losses.

I currently work as a web writer, specializing in NBA and NFL for Empresa EL DEBATE. I worked for 4 years and 5 months in the Sports section of the Printed Newspaper in Culiacán, covering various disciplines, being assigned to the source of Caballeros de Culiacán of CIBACOPA. I had the opportunity to cover the Barrios Basketball Tournament of EL DEBATE for 3 years, one in Mazatlán, 2 in Culiacán, as well as the National War Bands in Los Mochis. In the same way, I was present at various openings and closings of sporting events of the Company. My passion is basketball, so I am constantly researching burst sports, especially the NBA, and have created special works on relevant topics. I covered the Culiacán International Marathon twice, one of the most important events at the local and state level. I am an avid reader, who likes to constantly improve myself, both personally and professionally. I successfully attended the Digital Sports Journalism Workshop at the University of Guadalajara sponsored by EL DEBATE.

