chronicle of a day of nerves and races

Applicants to the MIR 2022 in the Faculty of Law of the UCM.

Hugs and displays of affection have been inevitable this Saturday at the gates of the Faculty of Law of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), one of the points set up for carrying out the MIR exam 2022 and other tests that make up the Specialized Health Training (ESF). the shadow of Covid-19 It has persecuted the applicants throughout the entire preparation, especially in recent weeks, but the virus has not prevented accomplice reunions, messages of encouragement or recognition between colleagues. And it is that, after months and months of effort, a total of 13,060 doctors present themselves to the exercise in order to opt for one of the 8,188 seats offered by him Ministry of Health for this call.

“The nerves and the lack of confidence in the previous moments make them want to review absolutely everything. But we have been doing this for seven years and we have a lot of accumulated knowledge”, he points out. Maria Jesus Lozanoone of the candidates for the MIR 2022, who hopes to achieve a score that allows her to choose the desired place.

Like Lozano Robert Guijarro he can’t hide feeling nervous. In addition, he assures that the last few days have been “hard” and “exhausting” due to the Covid-19 instructions elaborated by the department of Carolina Darias. “I have not left home in the last 15 days, but neither has my family as a precaution,” she laments.

For its part, Lucia Abad, a doctor aspiring to the MIR, stresses having had a “really bad” time. “Not only have I had a bad time not being able to go out, but also because of the anger and frustration that the attitude of Health has generated in me on this issue,” explains the young woman, recalling that the Ministry of Health has not offered any alternative to graduates infected by Covid-19. “We already have enough pressure. This was unnecessary,” she defends.

Like Lucía Abad, there are many candidates who acknowledge having undergone a “strict lockdown” in these days prior to the call. “After practically a year of daily study, who risks missing the exam? Is it so hard to set a second date, enable more classrooms or find another alternative?“, asks another of the graduates in Medicine who faces the test.

Fears and doubts a few minutes from MIR 2022

Although the teaching teams recommend not looking at anything on the agenda on the morning of the call, Anna Garciaan applicant for the test for doctors, recognizes Medical Writing that it was “impossible”. “Suddenly doubts have begun to arise in me and, although I have tried to contain myself, I have finally opened the books, says this young woman, who is especially uneasy.

However, she has attended the Faculty supported by her parents, who have been direct witnesses of her daily work. “We are more nervous than her, but we are convinced that everything will be fine”, emphasizes the candidate’s mother, proud of her daughter’s effort and discipline. And it is that, although the protocol suggests that the applicants not go accompanied, there are many who have wanted to clothe the young people on the ‘big day’.

Of course, after starting the call, which has been carried out in two shifts to avoid crowds, the candidates have had to say goodbye to relatives and loved ones to access the Faculty and identify the classroom. In front, four and a half hours of uninterrupted exam in which to try to capture the hard work carried out for months, and even years, but knowing that, as an applicant ‘repeat’ confesses, “The number you get does not make you a better doctor” and that, furthermore, “there will always be a new opportunity”.



This is how the rest of the graduates face the FSE 2022 tests

The exteriors of the Faculty of Business of the University of Seville Nor have they been slow to fill up with applicants for the FSE tests. Despite the nerves and tension, Medical Writing has been able to speak with some of the participants, such as Carmen Dominguezwho comes to the headquarters from Utrera to participate in the RIS 2022.

Graduated four years ago, she has been working in dialysis and, just a few months ago, she decided to take the step of preparing for the residency exam. She explains to this medium that this Saturday she got up later, at 9:00 a.m., to rest and be calmer before the exam.

A small truce that is added to “a coffee just now with some friends who also show up to encourage each other”. Her advice to all those who apply is “calm down”: “We have spent a very hard year preparing for this exam and we can face it, always calmly and reading the questions wellIt is something that I am going to apply to myself.”

For its part, Marina Barriergraduated in Psychology, appears at the call for the IRP 2022. From the municipality of Arahal she has ‘landed’ in Seville accompanied by her parents and her aunt. “In my case, it is the first year that I present myself and I know that it is very difficult to get a place the first time. But I can only say that if it’s your dream, you have to give it your all.” He asks this exam for “justice”: “I hope it’s a fair exercise and that it suits what we’ve been through to get to it.”.