Chris Hemsworth ate 4 weeks worth of cheat meals in one sitting, but what a weird snack choice

Most moviegoers see MCU star Chris Hemsworth as a blonde Aussie Adonis who is in the gym 24/7. But even the Norse gods need to take a break from their daily exercise routine and crash diets. Taking a day trip with his family is a great excuse to break from a regimented lifestyle. And that’s what Hemsworth did while he was sightseeing in London. He decided to pack all of his cheat meals during his downtime. But a cheat choice can be a bit strange for the thor 4 star fans.

Being on a cheat eating spree seemed to be the highlight of the Thor: love and thunder the star’s London outing with his wife. Hemsworth couldn’t resist sharing his strange snack with his Instagram followers. To see what outrageous confection Chris Hemsworth wrapped up his spree with, check out his whimsical post below.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker