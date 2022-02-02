Chris Hemsworth ate 4 weeks worth of cheat meals in one sitting, but what a weird snack choice

Most moviegoers see MCU star Chris Hemsworth as a blonde Aussie Adonis who is in the gym 24/7. But even the Norse gods need to take a break from their daily exercise routine and crash diets. Taking a day trip with his family is a great excuse to break from a regimented lifestyle. And that’s what Hemsworth did while he was sightseeing in London. He decided to pack all of his cheat meals during his downtime. But a cheat choice can be a bit strange for the thor 4 star fans.

Being on a cheat eating spree seemed to be the highlight of the Thor: love and thunder the star’s London outing with his wife. Hemsworth couldn’t resist sharing his strange snack with his Instagram followers. To see what outrageous confection Chris Hemsworth wrapped up his spree with, check out his whimsical post below.

Who would have thought that cotton candy, bubble gum ice cream and sprinkles could exist in the same snack? Hemsworth may have stumbled upon a sweet treat for others to taste. He was filled with pure joy and excitement as he cut into the strange candy. The Extraction Star wasn’t afraid to let go as she has “no regrets” about straying from her strict lifestyle. Chris Hemsworth proved that even Thor isn’t immune to craving sugar overload.

As many fans know, this moment was a rarity for Chris Hemsworth. He spends most of the year staying in tip-top shape while constantly jumping between action movies and superheroes. Viewers have witnessed him training and feeding for Extraction 2 after being ripped and lean through intense muscle training to thor 4. He seemed to be especially focused on lifting weights to have swollen arms to lift heavy weapons and Mjolnir. And that guarantees you some cheat meals, even if they are an odd combination of desserts.

Of course, moviegoers have seen the MCU star take a break from filming her physically demanding projects. Hemsworth gave fans a glimpse of his downtime on set, culminating in a hilarious video where his time with nature was interrupted by a bulldozer. On the other hand, most of his time is spent with his family as seen in him and his son recreating Tom Hank’s FAO Schwarz piano scene from Big. But now, Chris Hemsworth has another way to enjoy his relaxation with a nice snack. Even if his wife doesn’t appreciate her palate.

Fans don’t have to worry about Hemsworth getting carried away while he’s currently filming. Extraction 2. That doesn’t mean viewers won’t get their fix of Chris Hemsworth, as he will headline escape from spiderhead Y Thor: love and thunder in 2022. If you want to see what else is coming up this year, check out our 2022 movie calendar to stay up to date.