Chloë Grace Moretz and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to make a movie about Jim Jones

We have meeting of two old acquaintances of 500 Days Of Summer, only now it won’t be as part of a romantic comedy. This Wednesday, February 2, it was revealed that Joseph Gordon-Levitt will star in a new biopic about the controversial pastor and cult leader Jim Jones and the survivors of his sect.

Along with the actor, he will also appear Chloë Grace Moretz in a main role as the character on which the plot will develop. This new production will offer one more alternative on the history of the sect People’s Temple (or People’s Temple), which orchestrated one of the most shocking mass suicides in history.

Chloë Grace Moretz and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are reunited in a film about Jim Jones

The name of Jim Jones and the People’s Temple unfortunately it is not forgotten. On November 18, 1978, this Christian preacher led hundreds of his devoted followers to ‘Jonestown’, a commune in Guyana that he himself had established for his own purposes. As the BBC recalls, Jim’s faithful received bottles of cyanide and were given the order to drink it… some did it without thinking and others, by force.

The tragedy left more than 900 dead in the middle of the jungle of that country in what is known as ‘The Jonestown massacre’. One of the survivors known as Debbie Laytoncaptured his memories of that fatal experience in the book SeductivePoisonwhich will be the starting point for the new movie they will star in Chloë Grace Moretz and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Chloë Grace Moretz will take on the role of Layto herself.n. The plot will follow this woman as she becomes part of the close circle of Jim Jones (Joseph Gordon-Levitt this time) and a prominent member of the People’s Temple. Also, we will see how she discovers the truth behind the sect and his fight to expose the cult of Jones to the world.

For now, it is known that the film will be named white-night and that it begin shooting in the spring of this 2022. Of course, a possible release date has not yet been revealed. The production staff is made up of Anne Sewitsky (Homesickepisodes of BlackMirror) with the script of William Wheeler (The Ghost in the Shell) and financing from FilmNation Entertainment.

Other projects on Jim Jones

This is not the only film project to be based on the Jonestown Massacre. In November of last year, it was reported that Leonardo DiCaprio was in talks to take on the role of Jim Jones in a film that he would produce himself together with the MGM studio.

However, no further details were given about how that story would be approached and who would accompany DiCaprio in that story. Now, it remains to be seen if more details are given and if this tape arrives before, or the one starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.