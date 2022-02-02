Chicharito’s enigmatic message to Martino now that he can return to Tri

Chicharito’s message on social networks Direct to Martino?

February 01, 2022 7:50 p.m.

The striker of LA Galaxy and top scorer for the Mexican team, Javier Hernandez He is on vacation on the Mexican beaches on the eve of the most important game of the Mexican team against Panama, where he had time to send a hint to Gerardo Martino.

Chicharito in his social networks he put a message that addresses his reality and his veto in the Mexican team. According to the Mexican striker, Gerardo Martino He stopped calling him for being a player who says things up front and when he has to say them.

Now Javier Hernandez throws a hint about that event and what happens with the reality of the Mexican team where the lack of goals is evident and for several fans, the presence of Chicharito.

What was Chicharito’s enigmatic message on networks?

“Do not remain silent when you see an injustice. Karma will more than make up for it in due time”, he placed Javier Hernandez on his social networks where several of his followers claimed that it is a message for Martino. Others that very soon he would return before the possible departure of Tata.