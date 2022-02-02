Charros de Jalisco to the semifinal of the Caribbean Series

The Charros from Jalisco from Mexico They qualified this Tuesday for the semifinal of the Caribbean Series by defeating and eliminating, in a pitching duel, the Astronauts of the Saints of Panamathanks to a tow Jesus Quiroz in the fifth inning, which was worth the only run of the game.

Javier Solano (1-0) gave the Mexican team the third consecutive quality outing by their starting pitcherby completing six blank innings, in which he allowed just two hits and gave away two walks, in a match staged at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium.

The Panamanians’ pitching staff, led by starter Ernesto Silva (0-1), who allowed an undeserved run in 4.1 innings, played a worthy role, keeping the game close and giving their batters a chance to come back, although this never happened.

The Mexicans had the opportunity to take the lead in the second inning, when after a triple from Felix Perez, isaac rodriguez he hit a fly ball that was caught by the center fielder Johnny Santoswho executed an accurate shot to the rubber to eliminate the attempt to Perez to step on the plate.

The charros they returned to the attack in the fifth inning, when with two out, José Cardona took a base on a ball and launched himself to steal second base, causing an error in the catcher’s throw Freddy Ferminwhich allowed him to reach third base, from where he scored on the single to right field of Jesus Quiroz.

In the seventh, the Panamanians placed the tying run at third base, with two outs, but reliever Enrique Burgos dominated Edgardo Fermín with a fly ball to right field.

The save went to Roberto Osuna (2), who pitched the ninth inning with no releases.

For the Mexicans, Quiroz stood out with his RBI and Cardona who scored the only streak of the game.

Iván Herrera had two hits to be the best with the wood for the Panamanians who, like the ninth from Puerto Rico, said goodbye to the competition.

This Wednesday the semifinal will be played, to which they qualified together with Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

With information from EFE