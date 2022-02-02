Charros de Jalisco (Mexico) sets historical marks in the Caribbean Series

The Charros from Jalisco, Mexico, made history in their last game of the 2022 Caribbean Series qualifying round, in which they advanced to the semifinals, by becoming the first team in all time to string together three shutouts, and in the process establishing a new record for consecutive innings without conceding a run with 29.

The Charros, who started the game with 20 straight scoreless innings with a 1-0 victory over Caimanes de Barranquilla, Colombia, and 5-0 against Criollos de Caguas, of Puerto Rico, left eight teams with two shutouts in a row, including to one who did it twice, leaving Panama’s Astronautas de Los Santos blank 1-0.

Charros broke the record of 28 consecutive innings without conceding a run by the Leones de Caracas, from Venezuela, set in 1982. Caracas broke the mark just four years after Águilas Cibaeñas, from the Dominican Republic, established it with 27 in 1978.

Caracas began its chain of zeros with two in the last two innings in a 7-1 loss to Puerto Rico on February 6, 1982, the next day it reached 13 by defeating the Dominican Republic 1-0 in 11 innings and with another 1-0 shutout over Mexico in nine episodes on February 8 reached 22. He closed the account and with the record by adding six against Puerto Rico on day 9 in a 2-1 victory.

The Águilas Cibaeñas had imposed the mark four years earlier. Started with four innings in a 2-0 loss to Puerto Rico on February 4, 1978, continued with nine in shutting out Venezuela 12-0, extended streak with nine more innings by beating Mexico 3-0 on February 6 and finished with another five against the Puerto Ricans on day 7 for the 27 zeros in a row.

Now, the Charros set it up by starting two innings against Venezuela in a 5-0 loss on Jan. 29 and 27 more in three straight nine-inning shutouts against Colombia, Puerto Rico and Panama from Sunday through Tuesday, respectively.

After the streaks of 29, 28, and 27 innings without allowing a run, there are nine more in which various teams have added at least 20 innings without allowing a run, including 24 from Cienfuegos in 1956, a record for Cuba, and 21 from Mayagüez in 2003 , mark for Puerto Rico.

Charros is the first team to achieve three consecutive shutouts in the same series, since the two teams that had achieved the same figure did so in skipped games, Indios de Mayagüez in 2003 and Yaquis de Ciudad Obregón in 2013.

Indios blanked Mexico 2-0 in their first game in 2003, 10-0 against the Dominican Republic in the third and 1-0 against Caguas of Puerto Rico in their fifth game.

The Yaquis shut out Puerto Rico twice, 3-0 and 10-0 in games one and six, and beat Venezuela 2-0 in their fourth game.

The Dominican Eagles are the only team that has achieved two successive shutouts twice in the same Caribbean Series, and once they won Cienfuegos from Cuba (1956), Balboa Beer from Panama (1957), Mayagüez from Puerto Rico (1978) and from Venezuela the teams of Navegantes de Magallanes (1979), Leones de Caracas (1982), Tigres de Aragua (2021) and Cardenales de Lara (2020).

As for Mexican teams, Charros pulverized the mark of the Águilas de Mexicali of 21 consecutive zeros achieved in the 2017 Caribbean Series. Mexicali hung three zeros against Cuba, repeated nine in the semifinal and then painted white in nine more to Puerto Rico in the Final which he lost 1-0 in 10 innings.

In 2005, Mazatlán went on a 19-inning scoreless streak. He had two episodes against Venezuela, nine against Puerto Rico and eight more against the Dominican Republic in the final match.