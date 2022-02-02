Cat Power: all his covers

If there is a singer who lives up to the label “alternative rock” it is Chan Marshall, better known as Cat Power. She always demonstrated a creative freedom outside the marketing of the industry. Favorite among colleagues like Eddie Veder, Beck or Yoko Ono, in the ’90s she made a tour dedicated to musicalizing the silent classic “The Passion of Joan of Arc” by Carl T. Dreyer, to later go from southern soul to electronic music, and it was only in 2018 with his excellent album “Wanderer” that he achieved something close to massive success. Something that distinguished Cat Power from her origins was her taste for covers, both in her shows and on albums dedicated to covering her idols, friends, or whims as absurd as they are shocking, for which she has a gift. special. If his first album of covers “The Covers Album”, released in 2000, began with “Satisfaction” by the Stones, and then the more personal “Jukebox” of 2008 was dedicated to rediscovering little gems of Christian Dylan or the most romantic James Brown, now, with his brand-new “Covers,” he’s off with the most unusual material: Kitty Wells’s 1952 country hit like ““It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels” sounds bright and up-to-date, and makes the opus “ Pa Pa Power” by actor Ryan Gosling looks formidable; when she attacks with a virulent Nick Cave (“I had a dream, Joe”) she gives goosebumps, just like the tribute to the iconic post-Velvet Underground Nico with “These Days”. The most conventional may be a nod to her friend Lana del Rey. And the best thing is that Chan makes each of the songs on this great album his own.