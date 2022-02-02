Caribbean Series 2022: The record that Mexico set

The team led by manager Roberto Vizcarra not only won its third consecutive victory, but also achieved its third shutout in a row to reach the Semifinals and set a new record in the Caribbean Series.

Mexico had debuted with two painful defeats, but the team was transformed. The pitching became totally airtight and collectively they set a new record in this competition: the longest string without allowing a run.

The Mexican ninth, represented by the Charros de Jalisco team, managed to break the record held by the Leones de Caracas since the 1982 Caribbean Series, the year in which that Venezuelan squad managed to tie up to 28 consecutive innings without allowing runs.

After the victory against Panama, the Mexican team reached the extraordinary amount of 29 consecutive innings without admitting runs from the rivalswith shutouts included over Colombia, Puerto Rico and against the Panamanians themselves.

“From the first day we lost I told the guys never to lose the confidence and the focus that we came to. Then there was another defeat against Venezuela, we kept talking to them so that they would not let their guard down and now we are very happy with the pitching that has kept us in the fight,” said Vizcarra after having made it to the Semifinals.

Now Mexico has qualified for the title, could further lengthen the record they set this afternoon and will seek to break the streak of six consecutive years without an Aztec team being able to lift the champion trophy in a Caribbean Series.

JL