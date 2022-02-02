Cardi B, the hostess of the American Music Awards 2021 who impacted from her arrival on the red carpet | Fashion and Beauty

The American Music Awards 2021 They were especially important to Cardi-B, not only because she was nominated but because it was her debut as host of this awards gala. So the night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles was going to be special for her whether she won or not.

It was clear to her that she had to put on a show, something that she is really good at. And she did it from minute one with her arrival on the red carpet. She chose for the occasion a design of Daniel Roseberry from Schiaparelli that did not go unnoticed.

She looked like the phantom of the opera in that sweetheart neckline dress with a long train. A priori without much excess, elegant and expected for an award show. But we already know that she doesn’t like the simpleso he recharged it a little bit.

He added to his style some gold nail glovesa black veil that brought a lot of drama to her look and a metallic opera mask. Of course no matter how much mask she put on, she was unrecognizable.

And the surrealism of his proposal did not stop there. She wore big earrings that were carved in the shape of glowing eyes, with jeweled fingers dangling from them. Something very typical of the designer.





Cardi B with a style of Schiaparelli in the AMAS 2021. / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It was one of the seven outfits that he wore throughout the night. Another of the most impressive was a black dress with silver appliqués on the neck and sleeves that was not very eccentric either. What was striking on this occasion was the feather headdress that he wore that took us to the world of the cabaret.





Stunning Cardi B headpiece at the 2021 AMAS. / Evan Winter/Getty Images for MRC

He did not stop joking with the guests. “I see you JoJo Siwa. My husband is trying to get you for my daughter’s birthday party, but you’re booked and busy,” she told the young singer, who she said was quite expensive.

Hostess and Award Winning

But not only did she act as hostess, but it was also her turn to thank the award. She took statuette for the best hip hop song for your theme Up.

“My God, I’m so famous! Thank you very much Bardi Gang, thank you to my fans, to my new fans, to those who have been holding me back all these years, thank you for voting for me And thank you, Jesus! I always have Jesus to thank! But I have to be the hostess!” she said before moving on to her role for the night.





Cardi B wins a 2021 American Music Award. / Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

And it must be said that it premiered in these conflicts with a good note. Will they see her again? Of course, it is pure spectacle.