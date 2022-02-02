Cara Delevingne opens up about her tough childhood; her mother was addicted and bipolar

England.- Cara Delevingne He has opened up and talked about a dark aspect of his childhood. In their March cover story for Harper’s Bazaar UKwhich hits newsstands on February 2, Cara, 29, shared that life was “very stressful” when growing up

The model’s mother Pandora Delevingne, fought with a heroin addiction before giving birth to Cara and her sisters Poppy Y Chloé Delevingne, Cara shared with the post. When the actress was still young, Pandora was also diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, the magazine reported.

Everyone has something they go through with their family,” Cara explained to Harper’s Bazaar. “My life felt like it was very stressful, because there was a lot of chaos, not being sure if people were okay or not.

In addition to the turmoil at home, Cara grappled with her own mental health issues, which led her to drop out of school. Bedales School in Hampshire, England.

I dropped out, and I really just wanted to be able to prove that I wasn’t the asshole I thought I was,” Cara told the magazine. “When you have mental health issues, you can’t see anything, it blinds you.

Cara continued to struggle mentally when she became a model at just 17 years old. She told Harper’s Bazaar that she suffered from severe depression Y anxiety while dealing with his sexuality. The actress declared pansexual in 2017.

Cara explained to the magazine that she would have “hated” herself less as a teenager if there were more public figures. LGBTQ. However, he feels that “growing up queer” gave him “so much fire and drive to make people’s lives easier.”

Cara is currently working on a documentary about the BBC about sexuality and gender, she told the magazine. In addition to using her platform to help others, Cara has some personal goals she hopes to achieve: becoming a mother.

I want to have babies. But not yet,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “I buy children’s clothing for my future child that doesn’t exist. Baby shoes really get me, they break my heart. I went shopping the other day and bought these little Air Jordans, which are purple and have a lion on them. I’m manifesting…

In addition to her modeling career, her family aspirations, and her work for the LGBTQ+ community, Cara focuses on performance.

In December it was revealed that Cara has joined the cast for the upcoming season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, with her lifelong friend and star of the series Selena Gomez.

According TheHollywood Reporter, Delevingne will play Alice, an “art world insider” who will become so obsessed with the murder mysteries of the New York City apartment building New York like the unlikely friends from season 1 Mabehe (Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) Y Charles (Steve Martin).

Hulu previously announced that season 1 of the critically acclaimed show became the streamer’s best original comedy series. Filming for season 2 began on December 1.