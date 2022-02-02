capture the center of the galaxy in unprecedented detail

The image was obtained using the MeerKAT telescope. Photo: I. Heywood, SARAO

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) published a new image of the Milky Way with the help of the MeerKAT telescopeshowing radio emission from the region with unprecedented clarity and depth.

The international team behind this work published the initial scientific aspects of this image in The Astrophysical Journal.

How is the captured image of the Milky Way?

The image captures the broadcast radio of numerous phenomena, including exploding stars, stellar nurseries, and the chaotic region around the 4 million solar mass supermassive black hole lurking in the center of the Milky Way, 25,000 light-years from Earth.

Radio waves penetrate the intervening dust that obscures the view of this region at other wavelengths.

MeerKAT’s innovative design, sensitivity and geographical point of view have been the keys to producing the remarkable image, which reveals new supernova remnants, the expanding layers of material left behind when massive stars explosively end their lives, including a rare near-perfect spherical exampleand provides astronomers with the best look yet at the population of mysterious “radio filaments” found nowhere else.

Photo: I. Heywood, SARAO

“I spent a lot of time looking at this image of the Milky Way while working on it and I never get tired of it,” he says. Ian Heywood of the University of Oxfordof Rhodes University and SARAO, and lead author of the study.

“When I show this image of the Milky Way to people who may be new to radio astronomy, or unfamiliar with it, I always try to emphasize that radio imaging hasn’t always been this way, and that MeerKAT really is a leap forward. in terms of its capabilities. It has been a real privilege to work for years with colleagues from SARAO who built this fantastic telescope.”

This work represents the culmination of 3 years of analysis detail of a study carried out during the start-up phase of the telescope.

Those observations had already led to the iconic inaugural image of MeerKAT in 2018, as well as the discovery of a pair of giant radio bubbles, evidence of an explosive outburst from the heart of our galaxy several million years ago.

Now, at last, the image of the Milky Way is available in all its complexity for detailed study by astronomers around the world.

Photo: I. Heywood, SARAO

The new image of the Milky Way is based on a mosaic of 20 separate observations using 200 hours of telescope time which cover an area of ​​6 square degrees (30 times the area of ​​the full Moon).

The highly linear features that permeate the image are radio-emitting magnetized threads.

Measuring up to 100 light-years across, these unique structures have defied a conclusive explanation of their origin since their discovery more than 35 years ago.

MeerKAT has discovered many more filaments than previously known, and the new data release will allow astronomers to study these objects as a population for the first time.. The first foray into such work is presented in a companion article in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

“The best telescopes broaden our horizons in unexpected ways,” said Fernando Camilo, chief scientist at SARAO.