Can Jack Hermansson finish Sean Strickland?

In just three days, the UFC Vegas 47 event will take place from the Apex Center. The billboard for the evening is already announced in its entirety, having as central event to the fight between middleweights Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland.

Hermansson’s great finishing power is well known, being one of his most dangerous weapons. But Sean Strickland’s resistance is also known. Since in his long career in the UFC, he was only finished once.

In his career for the company, Hermansson has shown a wide variety of ways to end fights. From submissions to incredible knockouts, which leave his rivals without a chance and which have undoubtedly given him many victories in the company.

Hermansson’s first finish in the UFC dates back to May 28, 2017 when he faced Alex Nicholson. The fight took place on an evening of Fight Night. Jack got the finish in just the first round, with a series of shots to Nicholson’s face.

Since then, Hermansson had a total of seven more victories in the company. Of those seven successes, five of them came by way of finishes, of which three were submissions and two were by way of knockout.

Hermansson’s massive finishing power will go up against one of the toughest fighters in the division. It happens that Sean Strickland could only be finished once in his more than eight years of career in the UFC.

Since Dos Santos managed to knock out Strickland, the American has not stopped winning fights. Currently, Sean has a streak of five consecutive victories, which has placed him as one of the main exponents of the division.

Without a doubt, Saturday will see a clash of very particular style. While Hermansson will seek to impose all his aggressiveness to finish rivals. Strickland probably put up a long fight to try to wear down his opponent as much as possible.