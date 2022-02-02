Camilo Vargas receives praise in Colombia despite defeat

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.02.2022 21:53:54





The Colombian national team suffered a tough defeat against Argentina, however, among all the bad things that losing those points means, for the press of Colombia There was only one player worthy of the accolades after the Knockout matchup: Camillo Vargas.

The goalkeeper of the Atlas was fundamental for what Colombia didn’t get thrashed Argentina and among his saves the press of the South American country highlighted two that he made to Angel of Mary among other valuable interventions.

“Camilo Vargas fulfilled his mission and was the only one who was saved in the fall of the Colombian National Team”, published gol.caracoltv

The medium Depor and soyfutbol highlighted the short cut to the Fideo as the best of the night in Córdobaafter the Colombian goalkeeper dived to spectacularly deflect a ball that threatened to sneak into the goalkeeper’s left post.

Finally, fIt was the goalkeeper himself who showed his face after the stumble against the Argentines that puts in trouble Colombia who has been left with only 17 points in seventh place and with little chance of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

“We came to look for the game, to get the ball out of them, but unfortunately it was not possible. We tried to filter balls, but it was not enough to get the result.Let’s fight. If there’s a 1% chance, we’re going to fight it.”Camilo Vargas expressed from the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.

​