Camila Cabello shuts up those who made fun of her “fatness” with tremendous glow up

Camila Hair showed off her perfected figure at the Gym while gleefully completing a grueling dance workout in the Florida town on Tuesday afternoon.

As she twirled and tossed her hair from side to side, the hitmaker “HavanaThe 24-year-old rocked a black tank top and a pair of skintight leggings. Along the black and white images, uploaded to his Instagramshe could be seen sticking her tongue out and making faces at the camera.

“GUYS I WANTED TO INCORPORATE SOME FUN CARDIO INTO MY WORKOUTS AND I LOVED @letsgetfloridafit fit for a while and @antwonkeith came to train!!!!! SO FUNNY’, he captioned the video“.

Let’s Get Florida Fit is a high-intensity, full-body workout known to help clients sculpt their abs and trim their waists. Her post comes after two weeks after she posted a stunning photo of herself on a yacht in a tiny bikini black, which showed off her toned abdomen.

Over the summer, he emphasized to his fans that “being at war with your body is so last season” and used their social networks to normalize the “cellulite and stretch marks” from her body.