Camila Cabello adds a happy dance to her exercise routine

The singer Camila Cabello showed how much fun an exercise routine can be. The star shared a clip dancing with a whole group of people. As she commanded each move, she wore a black leotard and stockings as her hair bounced up into a high ponytail.

“Guys I wanted to incorporate some fun cardio into my workouts and loved @letsgetfloridafit fit for a while and @antwonkeith came to train!!!!! VERY FUN,” Camila captioned alongside the video. In the black and white piece, Camila proved to be the queen of the dance and that she can also lead a dance therapy without any problem.

Maybe Camila is motivated by a possible reconciliation with Shawn Mendes. And it is that despite her recent breakup, the singer was seen with her “best friend” in Miami and sparked rumors of reconciliation. They walked together between smiles and complicity, while walking their adorable Golden Retriever.

Did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reconcile?

“When they met in Miami, they had a lot to talk about. The conclusion they reached is that they still love each other. They just don’t know what to do with it now,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Camila is Shawn’s first real love and being without her hasn’t been difficult,” he continued.

“She has been his best friend, and his most faithful lover. Although in recent weeks he has not felt well at all, Shawn has confessed to his family and friends that he does not believe that he will find another woman like her, “explained the informant, also asserting that Shawn’s new songs have been the relief of the.