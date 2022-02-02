Buccaneers weigh who could succeed Tom Brady

In addition, 11 starters in the elimination game against the Rams will become unrestricted free agents in March.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Long before Tom Brady confirmed his retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began to contemplate a future without the award-winning quarterback.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, announced Tuesday that he is leaving the NFLending an unparalleled career that began with a two-decade stint with the New England Patriots, followed by two seasons with the Bucs, who had missed the playoffs for 12 straight years before the star led them to the title of the NFL in his first season with them.

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians during the 2021 playoff wild card game. Getty

The decision came as no surprise to general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians.who made sure to bring an all-star group to Brady even knowing it would be difficult to keep so much talent together for the 2022 season, with or without the 44-year-old quarterback.

Last month, a day after the Bucs lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, Arians acknowledged that the team was already weighing some options in case Brady had played his last game.

“We do that with every position, and of course with quarterback as well. You start there,” Arians pointed out. “I insist, we see where we go and we see what Tom does, but we are doing homework, for sure.”

In all, 11 starters in the elimination game against the Rams will become unrestricted free agents in March, including running back Leonard Founette, tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, defensive linemen Ndamukong Suh and William Gholston, center Ryan Jensen, guard Alex Cappa, cornerback Carlton Davis and safety Jordan Whitehead.

Arians was asked if there was any chance of a successor to Brady, who threw for a league-high 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns in his final season. And he wondered if that replacement might already be on the Bucs’ payroll.

“I would feel comfortable if it was. I like what we have”, replied the strategist. “But I insist, one never knows what can come out of the second door. We went down that road two years ago and found Tom Brady.”

The Bucs prepared for the opening of the free agent market in 2020, not knowing whether or not Brady would leave the Pats, with whom he spent 20 seasons.