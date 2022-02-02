Britney Spears will ask the judge to maintain guardianship

Britney Spears has been in the news for months. First, as a result of the movement that calls for his freedom and the end of his guardianship, to which he has been subjected for 13 years, at the hands of his father, Jamie Spears.





The first to sound the alarm were the comedians Tess Baker and Barbara Gray, and later the singer’s fans created the #FreeBritney movement, which has revolutionized social networks, and has moved millions of people, who have shown solidarity with her.

The highest point of the movement came with the broadcast of the documentary on the life of the singer, Framing Britney Spears. A viewing that premiered in February of this year, and that showed the most disturbing part of Spears’ fame.

Despite the success, the singer was upset with the documentaries that had been broadcast about her life, through her Instagram account. Spears called them “hypocrites” and criticized them for bringing up traumas from their past.

The main objective of the #FreeBritney movement is to end her guardianship and the control that third parties have over the singer’s fortune. Many consider that instead of helping her, they would be exploiting her; especially considering that Britney herself has expressed her desire to retire on more than one occasion. However, a close friend of the singer, in statements to TMZ has ensured that Britney does not want to end the guardianship.

The reason why the singer wants to continue under guardianship is because she does not feel imprisoned, but wants to feel completely free. “She has 99% of her freedom, the only thing that prevents her is doing crazy things like buying 3 cars at the same time,” says the source, who explains that she tried it once.

Jamie Spears and Britney AP

The source has also assured that Britney is well aware that her life before the conservatorship was out of control. The guardianship prevents him from doing crazy things, but he has no real restrictions on his day-to-day life, he says.

However, “the current guardianship problem lies with her father Jamie,” explains her source, who assures that father and daughter do not speak to each other, and that Britney wants her father out of the co-preservation of his estate and out of their businesses.

Britney Spearsen performing in 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada /Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Reuters

Britney has no intention of returning to acting, as long as she remains under the guardianship of her father, and has publicly said that right now she has other priorities, rather than return to the stage.

