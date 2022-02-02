Britney Spears: the explosive statements of the pop star in front of a court in the case of her legal guardianship

Drafting

June 23, 2021

image source, Reuters Caption, Britney Spears gave explosive statements this Wednesday before the judge in charge of her custody case.

After years of silence, Britney Spears has spoken. And she had so much to say that the judge who was listening to her asked her to speak more slowly.

The pop star testified virtually Wednesday before a Los Angeles court as part of a hearing on the management of his business and personal affairs.

In a rare and impassioned testimony, Spears expressed her desire for the conservatorship she has been under for the last 13 years to end, calling it “abusive”.

“I have told the world that I am well and happy (…) I am traumatized. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep,” Spears testified, according to CNN.

“I just want my life back,” he said.

Since 2008, when the singer faced a mental health crisis, her career, medical treatment and finances have been in the hands of legal guardians in an arrangement known as “guardianship.”

The court-ordered settlement gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over her estate.about US$60 million, and other aspects of your life.

The singer has tried to strip her father of that power through legal mechanisms.

“I am traumatized”

During the 23 minutes that Spears testified Wednesday, she divulged personal details that were not previously known.

For example, she demanded that an intrauterine device be removed to opt for the option of having more children.

“I wanted to take it out (the IUD) so I could try to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to do it because they don’t want me to have any more children,” she said.

“So basically this guardianship is harming me more than benefiting me. I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life,” she said.

image source, Reuters Caption, Dozens of followers of the singer gathered this Wednesday at the Los Angeles court.

The singer also said that lithium, the medication she was once given “against her will,” was so strong that she felt “intoxicated” and “couldn’t hold a conversation.”

“I’ve been in denial, I’ve been in shock. I’m traumatized,” she said at the hearing, which she insisted be broadcast publicly.

“A lot has happened since I last came to court two years ago. I hadn’t come back to court because I felt like I wasn’t heard,” she said.

After a brief break, Spears’ father’s defense attorney read a statement on behalf of her client: “He is very sorry to see his daughter suffering and in such pain.”

“Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much,” she added.

The 39-year-old artist, however, said her father wanted to hurt her.

“The control that he had … to harm his own daughter, 100,000%, he loved it,” she said.

The singer finally admitted not knowing that she could formally request that the legal guardianship be terminated.

“I apologize for my ignorance,” he said.

“What I have experienced is shameful and disheartening, and is the main reason I have not spoken out. I thought no one would believe me”he declared.

#FreeBritney

A movement initiated by her fans, known as the #FreeBritney campaign (Free Britney), seeks that the singer regain autonomy over her affairs.

The protracted legal dispute gained renewed attention in 2021 following the release of Framing Britney Spearsa documentary that focused on the conflict over the singer’s guardianship.

A court grants guardianship in cases of people who cannot make their own decisions, such as those with dementia or other mental illnesses.

Spears’ conservatorship is divided into two parts: one is for her estate and financial affairs, and the other is for her as a person. Under this legal agreement, Spears has not controlled her finances since 2008.

Jamie Spears was initially in charge of both parts of the conservatorship, but stepped down as her daughter’s personal guardian in 2019 for health reasons. Jodi Montgomery, a health professional, temporarily replaced him, but Britney Spears requested that this be made permanent.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Guardianship gives Britney’s father (left) control over his daughter’s personal affairs.

The singer has also indicated through her lawyers that she no longer wants her father involved in managing her career.

Aor of the attorneys said Spears was “afraid of her father” and that he would not return to the stage while he was in control.

In November 2020, a judge refused to remove Spears from office, but named the financial firm Bessemer Trust as co-guardian of her estate.

One month after, the judge extended Spears’ conservatorship until September 2021.

In February 2021, a lawyer for the singer requested a hearing in which she could speak “directly to the court” about her guardianship and it was scheduled for this Wednesday, June 23 remotely.

Why was guardianship ordered?

Spears began behaving erratically in 2007 after her divorce from rapper Kevin Federline was finalized and she lost custody of their two children.

A series of public incidents raised concern for his mental well-being, and the star gJanuary headlines for shaving his head and hitting a photographer’s car with an umbrella.

In 2008, she was hospitalized twice under a temporary psychiatric evaluation order, after an incident in which she allegedly refused to hand over her children in a confrontation involving the police.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Britney Spears is under two guardianships: one of her estate and one of herself as a person.

A court established his temporary conservatorship at the time and it has been gradually extended over more than a decade since then, though the details of the order have never been made public.

In the years under his tutelage, Spears has not been short of work, releasing three albums, holding a successful Las Vegas residency and making numerous television appearances, including a stint as a judge on the X Factor show.

As of 2018, Spears had a net worth of $59 million, according to Business Insider, citing financial documents. That same year, Spears spent $1.1 million in legal and guardianship fees, according to court documents obtained by the website. Entertainment Tonight.

What is the #FreeBritney campaign about?

The term #FreeBritney dates back to 2009, according to an article in the New York Timesand left a fan page rejecting the guardianship agreement.

image source, Reuters Caption, Britney Spears supporters often gather outside her conservatorship hearings.

After Spears abruptly canceled a Las Vegas residency and checked into a mental health facility in 2019 citing emotional distress from her father’s illness, the campaign gained renewed prominence.

Some of Spears’s fans believe she has been forced to uphold the agreement and have even asked the White House to end her conservatorship, filing petitions with tens of thousands of signatures.

Activists from the #FreeBritney movement regularly demonstrate outside court hearings.

Several celebrities have also voiced their support for the campaign, including Paris Hilton, Bette Middler, and Miley Cyrus.

What has Britney Spears said about all this?

Prior to Wednesday’s hearing, the singer herself had not spoken directly about the #FreeBritney campaign or the conservatorship battle. She usually appears on social networks in an optimistic way and oblivious to the headlines surrounding her case.

Some his followers believe that she uses social networks to send secret messages. They point to instances where he appears to have responded to comments asking him to do things like wear a yellow outfit in his next post if he needed help.

Sources close to the star, including her father, have repeatedly pushed back against conspiracy theories and criticism surrounding the conservatorship.

the premiere of Framing Britney Spears in February 2021 it renewed interest in her legal battle and sparked accusations that the singer was being exploited.

After the release, he posted a video of himself dancing and said he had cried for “two weeks” over the documentary, though he claimed he hadn’t seen it.

After the BBC released a second documentary on the subject, Spears released another video of her dancing.

“They criticize the media and then do the same,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post. “Why do you highlight the most negative and traumatic times in my life????”