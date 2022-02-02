Britney Spears manages to get a judge to listen to her about her request for freedom | People

“My client has requested a hearing in which she can question the court directly. She has asked that it be done as quickly as possible.” Those were the words that Samuel Ingham, Britney Spears’ lawyer, spoke clearly and directly on Tuesday to the Los Angeles (California) court, which is handling the singer’s custody case. In the 13 years since Spears, 39, lost custody of her life, this is one of the few times she has personally asked, beyond lawyers, to intercede in court.

The artist has been in the custody of her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008, and also in silence. She neither enters directly into dealing with the court nor ever speaks of the question of her guardians. But this time she seems to have broken that mantra of silence and she has decided to face the judges, although it is unknown what exactly she wants to convey. Her request has been granted and it will be on June 23 when she will meet face to face in court, according to media such as CNN or Page Six, who virtually attended her hearing. In addition, there will be another session on matters concerning the singer on July 14. The appointment in court was attended by a multitude of followers of the singer, who carried flags and banners in favor of her freedom.

Britney Spears has been under the control of her father since 2008, to whom the judges have repeatedly awarded her custody. But in 2019 the situation worsened, when the singer was admitted to a psychiatric center for the third time. Then it was said that the reason had been “a nervous breakdown” due to her father’s poor health, but she said that it was he who had her admitted to court after she went out to have a hamburger with her boyfriend without let her guardian know. Last summer the court took up her case again and the singer came to ask —always through her lawyer— that Jamie cease to be her legal guardian and that the control of her person and her accounts will pass into other hands; such was her insistence that she threatened to stop singing if he continued to be responsible for her.

Britney Spears fans rally for her in Los Angeles, California on April 27, 2021. VALERIE MACON (AFP)

A new hearing was then set for six months later, which actually took place in February. It was there that the judge decided not to give full custody to the singer’s father, and that he had to share it with an investment fund that she had designated and that had once managed her life. Therefore, Jamie Spears is still Britney’s legal guardian, but from now on all her decisions, including financial ones, must be shared with the Bassemer Trust fund, specifically with the administrator Jodi Montgomery. She was the one who, after the health problems suffered by her father in September 2019, managed part of her tutoring and who since February had control of her personal facet, while Jamie had stayed with the financial one. The singer, as it was learned at another hearing in March, that her father wants Jamie not to continue being her guardian and that everything passes into the hands of Montgomery.

The case took a turn, especially in the media, when shortly before that February hearing the newspaper New York Times premiered its own documentary with testimonies from people very close to Spears who valued the singer’s abilities and questioned Jamie’s role in her life. Among the many testimonies of her, it was striking, for example, that of one of her bosses from marketing, Kim Kaiman: “[Su madre] Lynn was the one supporting Britney. I never spoke to her father. The only thing Jamie said to me once was, ‘My daughter is going to be so rich, she’s going to buy me a boat.’ The singer told on her Instagram profile, prolific but in which she does not usually touch this subject, that she had not seen the documentary but that she felt “ashamed” for what she exposed in it.

Britney Spears receives an allowance of 1,500 dollars (about 1,400 euros) every week, but it is estimated that her net worth exceeds 200 million euros accumulated. In fact, in 2017 alone, her last year in business, she earned about $35 million.