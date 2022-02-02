Britney Spears feels “embarrassed” by the heartbreaking documentary about her life | People

Britney Spears broke her silence on Tuesday about the heartbreaking documentary exploring her life, saying she was left “embarrassed” and in tears at the way she was portrayed. The work of The New York Times, Framing Britney Spears, looks at the pop superstar’s rise to fame, as well as the guardianship battle over her estate and the #FreeBritney movement fueled by her fans. “I didn’t see the documentary, but from what I did see, I felt embarrassed under the light they put me in,” the 39-year-old singer wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. And she adds: “I cried for two weeks and well…. I still cry sometimes!!!!”

He also referred to the public and media scrutiny he has faced throughout his career, which was recounted in the documentary that aired in the US on FX and on streaming on Hulu last month. “My life has always been very scrutinized…” Spears wrote on her Instagram. “I’ve been exposed all my life performing in front of people. It takes a lot of strength because I have always been so judged… insulted… and shamed by the media… and I still am to this day.” And she added: “Every day dancing gives me joy!!! I’m not here to be perfect… it’s boring… I’m here to convey kindness.”

Framing Britney Spears deals with the complex years of the singer after her crisis in the mid-2000s and the role that the press had in her collapse, when she was admitted to a mental health center, lost guardianship of her children and even the ability legal to decide on his fortune.

This is the first time that the singer has spoken publicly about the documentary and she does so in the midst of a battle with her father so that he is no longer her guardian, appointed 13 years ago. Last week, Spears legally requested the resignation of Jamie Spears, who has full control over the singer: “She can decide who can visit her, put bodyguards on her 24 hours a day, sign contracts and agreements, make decisions about her house and her credit cards.” , told Liz Day, the journalist who has carried out the investigation.

Spears, 39, agreed to let her father, Jamie, become her legal guardian in 2008, a period marked by erratic behavior in which she lost custody of her children. At that time, at the height of her popularity, being the stuff of tabloids, the subject of television debates and the target of attacks by the most conservative sectors, legal and financial control could have made sense, but now with Spears maintaining a more sedate work life , with a stable partner and a good relationship with her children, the artist does not see it as necessary.

According to the documentary, her father was never present in her career and the only thing that interested him was the money his daughter could earn. And she made it. The situation worsened in 2019, when the singer was admitted to a psychiatric center for the third time. It was said that the reason was “a nervous breakdown” due to her father’s poor health, but she later said that it was Jamie himself who forced her to enter the court. The reason that triggered this drastic decision was that the artist had gone out to eat a hamburger with her boyfriend without the knowledge of her tutor.