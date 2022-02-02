Britney Spears’ father: would seek to regain custody of his daughter

american singer Britney Spears He has gone through quite difficult times by having to take advantage of the guardianship that was filed by his father Jamie Spears.

After having managed to free himself from the living conditions he had by submitting to the guardianship that he endured for 13 years, Britney sent messages through her social networks and confessed what she had to go through during this time.

“People have no idea the horrible things they’ve done to me”he indicated.

However, it looks like the singer’s newfound peace of mind won’t last long.

months after britney achieve your personal and financial freedom, Jamie Spears wants to regain custody of her daughter.

Well, Mr. Spears’ lawyer would have sent a notification to Mathew Rosengart, legal representative of britneyin which he informs you of a summons for the singer to testify under oath.

“We intend for your client to declare and we would like to discuss a mutually agreed date to make the declaration,” revealed the Page Six portal.

Similarly, the portal indicated that Jamie Spears has not made any statement, although Britney’s lawyer filed the request twice.

Lord’s Lawyer spears He indicated that a date would also be set for his client to give his testimony.

The intentions of a dialogue mediated by legal terms come after Judge Brenda Penny gave the go-ahead at the request of the pop princess to end the guardianship that kept her in the custody of her father, who made all the decisions Britney Spears.