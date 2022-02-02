Britney Spears’ father declared his daughter insane to control her finances

Britney Spears’ father declared his daughter “insane” to handle her finances (Reuters)

Britney Spears’ father claimed that his daughter suffered from dementia when he began proceedings to control her finances more than a decade ago. The explosive information can be seen in a new BBC documentary about the “Princess of Pop”, since she no longer wants to be under the control of Jamie Spears and will seek to intensify her strategy to achieve a positive verdict from the Los Angeles court who handles your case.

jamie spears68, alleged that the singer had serious mental problems as a reason for the court to rule giving him custody and management of his daughter’s property in 2008according to legal documents exposed by journalist Mobeen Azhar in the documentary.

Azhar has found judicial material in which the singer’s father affirms that she suffers from dementia, a fact unknown to the public and that, if true, would justify that he has been her legal guardian during all this time. However, members of the #FreeBritney movement believe that Britney is being unfairly controlled by her father and her team.

“Britney could have dementia“, Said Azhar, according to The Sun newspaper. “I am not a doctor, but if that is the case, then the world is not aware of that,” he added.

The documentary “The Battle For Britney Spears: Fans, Cash and a Conservationship” will air next Wednesday, May 5 via BBC2.

#FreeBritney members believe Britney Spears is being held prisoner and sending encrypted signals through her social media accounts begging to be released (Reuters)

Britney’s conservatorship has recently made headlines for the New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which exposes her mental health struggles, the treatment she received from the press, and the fan-led #FreeBritney movement.

supporters of #FreeBritney they believe Spears is being held prisoner and sending encrypted signals through her social media accounts begging to be released.

Jamie has been the guardian of her daughter since 2008, after the artist was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment after a nervous breakdown. In 2019, she stepped aside due to health issues. During that time she was in charge of Jodi Montgomery who temporarily replaced him but then stayed in that position at the request of Britney, who has said that she will not return to the stage while her father continues to control her life.

Last week it was announced that the singer will personally address the Los Angeles court in June that has dealt with her long guardianship. Spears, 39, rarely participates in court hearings and has not commented publicly on the legal dispute.

It’s already been more than thirteen years that the singer has been without being able to control her life. This would be the first time in more than two years that the star has spoken in court. The last time, on May 10, 2019, the court worked behind closed doors. Nothing that was said was made public.

“My client (Britney Spears) has requested a hearing where she can address the court directly.” the singer’s lawyer, Sam Ingham III, told the court last Tuesday. “My client has asked for it to be done quickly.”

Judge Brenda Penny agreed and set a hearing for June 23 for Spears to speak in court. The singer’s lawyer did not specify what Spears will say.

Britney made it clear last year, through her lawyer, that she no longer wants her father involved in her affairs. A previous attempt to impeach him failed in August 2020. During these years the singer has released three albums, she has completed a two-year performance in Las Vegas and has served as a judge on the American program, The X Factor.

Britney Spears with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and one of their children in Los Angeles (The Grosby Group)

In February of this year, the singer’s boyfriend slammed the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, for “trying to control” his relationship with the star in a post on Instagram. “It’s important for people to understand that I have no respect for someone who tries to control our relationship and constantly throws obstacles at us.”, declared Sam Asghari in the social network. “In my opinion, Jamie Spears is an idiot.”

The model, who is rarely so outspoken about his relationship with the pop star, added that “won’t go into details” about what led him to speak because always respected their “privacy”. However, the Iranian-born actor concluded: “But at the same time I did not come to this country so that I could not express my opinion and freedom.”

The couple met on the set of the video clip “Slumber Party” in 2016. They keep their relationship private, although numerous displays of affection are lavished on social media.

The famous singer has two children, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, from her relationship with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, with whom she was married between 2004 and 2007.

KEEP READING:

The explosive statements of Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’s boyfriend, against the singer’s father: “He is a total idiot”

For the first time, Britney Spears will personally request the end of her father’s guardianship

Britney Spears spoke about the documentary that reveals intimacies of her life: “I cried for two weeks and I still do”