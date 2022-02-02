Britney Spears caresses freedom 13 years later | People

I could have had it all. Fame, money, the perfect family that she longed for so much, happiness. But Britney Spears came face to face with reality more than a decade ago, when she lost control of her life. Who in the late nineties and early 2000s was the pop princess of the entire world has now become much more than a broken toy in the industry.

Spears’s life was shaken in the mid-2000s: in 2004 when she married Kevin Federline, in 2007 when she divorced him, in October of that same year when she lost custody of their two children together and, especially, in 2008. That year came a decision that if then, in the tangle of setbacks, bad decisions and problems of the singer, was considered almost minor, now, 13 years later, it keeps her in the limelight. It was in that year when her father, Jamie Spears, a person outside her figure and her day-to-day life, obtained custody of her, her legal guardianship, temporarily due to “mental health issues ”. In October 2008, that custody was made permanent, condemning Spears both personally and financially to a life chained to her parental decisions. These years, the interpreter of Baby One More Time has remained silent. Up to now. Last November Spears stood up for the first time and said that if her father continues to control her career, her life and her earnings (more than 200 million euros and from which she receives a weekly payment of 1,400 euros), she will not act again. .

Two have been the revulsive so that Spears is fully current. The first is that the next hearing on the case that could change the course of her life is held this Thursday, February 11. The second is that the daily New York Times has put the spotlight on this shady story with its own documentary (broadcast in the US on FX and now on streaming on Hulu) is an hour and a quarter long. In addition to fans of the singer and even protesters with banners of free britney (Free Britney), Key characters appear through it to understand the life and career of the artist.

Jamie, Bryan, Jamie Lynn, Britney and Lynne Spears, in Louisiana. KMazur (WireImage)

For Framing Britney Spears People pass by who, for the most part, have known the artist and question the meaning of the father’s legal control over the daughter. Among them there are followers, journalists, paparazzi, directors of music networks… Felicia Culotta stands out, friend and former assistant of Spears, almost a mother figure (“I don’t understand what a custody is for, especially for someone as capable of as much as I know she is capable”, he says); Hayley Hill, her former stylist from 1997 to 2001 (“she was open and vulnerable, she was treated disgustingly”); children’s talent agent Nancy Carson (“she was sweet, funny and wonderful, she loved her very much and I still love her”); Kim Kaiman, director of marketing from Jive Records, with which she was initially signed (“I was impressed by how focused and serious she was”); Kevin Tancharoen, dancer and tour director between 1999 and 2004 (“she was her boss”, he says of her, “very creative, she knew what she wanted and how to convey it”); the lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen, whose client was Britney’s father, and the lawyer Adam Streisand, specializing in custody, who tried to defend Britney but was denied by the court, assigning the singer a different lawyer.

There are revealing phrases from many of them that define the relationship between father and daughter. Liz Day, the journalist from New York Times who has carried out the investigation, affirms that Jamie Spears has control over everything in it, “she can decide who can visit her, put her bodyguards 24 hours a day, sign contracts and agreements, make decisions about her house and her credit cards”. Streisand, who never became her attorney, recalls that Spears “accepted that legal custody was going to happen, but she didn’t want her father to be her guardian. It was the only request from her.”

The girl from Kentwood, Louisiana, whom her parents —Lynn and Jamie, coming from a humble background— brought to New York with great economic efforts so that she became what she was, lived her career with her mother, her sister and her friend (almost older sister) Felicia Culotta. As the head of marketing Kim Kaiman, Jamie had nothing to do with that: “Lynn was the one who supported Britney. I never spoke to her father. The only thing Jamie said to me once was, ‘My daughter is going to be so rich, she’s going to buy me a boat.’

Lawyer Thorean, whose client was the singer’s father, argues that “the court takes the issue of custody very seriously” and the people who pass through it. The question of putting someone so young and active a guardian would have arisen from the fear of the singer’s parents that she was “influenced or the object of fraud”, especially by her agent at the time, Sam Lutfi, from whom they finally managed to a restraining order.

Followers of Britney Spears demonstrated on August 19 in Los Angeles outside the court where the future of the singer was decided. Getty Images

The point is that in 2008, at the height of its popularity, being the stuff of tabloids, the subject of television debates and the target of attacks by the most conservative sectors (the wife of a governor even said: “I would shoot her”), the control legal and financial might make sense. The question is whether 13 years later, with Spears maintaining a calmer work life, with a stable partner, a good relationship with her children, that tight legal, social, personal and, above all, financial control (which, for some, should be a separate question), should be kept, and whether it belongs to his father.

There are concerned followers who question that the fact of being a woman has penalized Spears, because something like that would hardly have happened to a man. There are others who claim that her mental health has never been considered, that it is all a big lie wrapped in the star’s paternal obsession with money. Neither former agent Lutfi nor Spears’ relatives have participated in the documentary. She has also been sent a series of questions, but it is unknown if they have reached her.

Attorney Streisand believes the point of no return came when Spears finally launched a petition last summer stating in the legal documents filed with the Los Angeles Court that she is handling her case that she did not want her father to remain her guardian. That she “was afraid of him,” her lawyer said. And that she greatly appreciated the support of her followers, that she was aware of him. She now knows that her cry for help has been heard.