Brian Flores details how Stephen Ross offered him money for every Dolphins loss

The now former Miami head coach also delved into the practices of racial discrimination that he alleges in his lawsuit against the league and some NFL clubs.

One day after announcing his lawsuit against the NFL, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins Y Denver BroncosBrian Flores detailed his allegations of racial discrimination and unethical practices on the show”GetUp!” from ESPN.

Specifically, regarding his time with the Dolphins, Flowersformer head coach of the club, noted that owner Stephen Ross explicitly offered him $100,000 for each loss suffered by the team in 2019, in an attempt to strengthen the value of the Dolphins’ selection in the draft.

Brian Flores explained the need to “raise our voices” to denounce a problem that goes beyond the NFL. AP Photo

flowers was hired by Miami prior to the 2019 campaign, taking over a team that was expected to be one of the worst in the NFL in that campaign. But, he said that Ross He went to extraordinary lengths to make sure that was the case.

“That was a conversation about not doing as much as we should to win football games,” he revealed. flowers on Wednesday morning in an interview with”GetUp!“. “‘Take a flight, go on vacation. I’ll give you $100,000 for a loss.’ Those were the exact words of him. Look, I deal with the truth. I tell the players, too. ‘Look, I’ll give you good news or bad news, but it will be the truth, it will be honest.’

“So missing the rest of the game like that was something that… Trust was lost, and there was stress over some relationships, and in the end I think that led to my end in Miami“.

The dolphins they fired flowers on Jan. 10, after three seasons with the team, including back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021. Ross maintained that the decision was made due to issues of “collaboration” within the organization, but flowers He alleges that his dismissal stemmed from his refusal to lose in 2019.

The lawyers of flowers They said his experience was not unique, and that other coaches have contacted him with similar stories regarding being incentivized to lose, as well as discriminatory hiring practices.

In his 58-page lawsuit, flowers shared text messages from the head coach of the New England PatriotsBill Belichickwho congratulated him in advance on landing the vacant head coaching job with the giantsone for which flowers He was just about to interview, three days later.

Nevertheless, flowers determined that Belichick’s messages were directed at Brian Dabollwhom the team hired the day after meeting with flowers.

“Disbelief, humiliation. It was a hard pill to swallow,” he said. flowers about his reaction to messages from Belichick. “I have a great deal of respect for Bill and by brian daboll… I was upset that I wasn’t getting a real chance to show what I can do.”

play 2:00 Flores spoke about the messages he received about his candidacy for head coach with the Giants that was not taken into account.

Despite knowing that the giants would eventually hire daboll, flowers prepared for, and attended, the team interview on January 27, partially out of the hope that the giants give him fair consideration, he told ESPN.

But in the end, flowers believes that the interview “met the requirement” to satisfy the “Rooney Rule” of the NFLwhich requires teams to conduct personal interviews with an external minority candidate.

“Those text messages confirmed what a lot of us minority coaches feel,” he explained. flowers. “That we got to those interviews and they are hoaxes.”

flowers remains a finalist for at least two head coaching openings — the New Orleans Saints Y Houston Texans— and said he contacted both teams prior to the lawsuit, to inform them of his legal action.

He does not intend to retract the lawsuit if he is hired by either of those two franchises, insisting that he is raising his voice to create change throughout the league. Demand for flowers It argues that it seeks, among other things:

• Greater influence of African-American individuals in hiring.

• Greater “objectivity” in hiring/firing general managers, head coaches and coordinators.

• Increased number of African-American coordinators.

• Incentives to hire/retain African-American general managers, head coaches and coordinators.

• Transparency of payment to general managers, head coaches and coordinators.

“We didn’t have to file a lawsuit for the world to know it was a problem,” he said. “We need a change. That was the main reason. I know there is sacrifice, there is risk in it, but at the end of the day, we need a change. I know of many capable African-American coaches that I know, and when given an opportunity, they will do a great job in the interview.

“It’s not about me. It’s bigger than American football. This is about an equal opportunity for qualified African-American candidates, not just in football, but everywhere, every industry.”