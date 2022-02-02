Boris Johnson’s Convenient Bravado

In the lead up to World War I, Western nation-states from North America to the Urals were drawn into a strange game that no one really understood. It changed their perception of the individual image of each nation on the world stage. Each nation imagined itself exercising a form of geopolitical power whose hierarchy was impossible to define.

Even the borders of nations, the ultimate criterion for defining a nation-state, had become difficult to understand. The idea of ​​each nation was built on a mixture of geographical, cultural, linguistic, ethnic, religious and ideological considerations. These were infinitely complicated by the changing relations of dependency engendered by the dominant colonial model that everyone accepted as normal. And not just normal. Colonialism appeared to both Europeans and Americans as an ideal to aspire to.

Coming to terms with the game being played on the Russian-Ukrainian border

Two world wars in the first half of the 20the century had the effect of seriously calming the obsession of Western nations with their individual images. For most of the nation-states that emerged from World War II, an air of humility became the dominant mood. Two hegemonic powers emerged: the United States and the Soviet Union. But even those powers agreed to work within the framework of an idealized system, the United Nations. That forced them to respect, at least superficially, a veneer of exterior humility. The Cold War focus on ideologies (capitalism versus communism) served to hide the fact that the new hegemonic powers were the last two political entities authorized to assert the geopolitical power associated with the colonial nation-states of the previous century.

The current confrontation between the US and Russia over the events on the border with Ukraine shows signs of a return to the atmosphere that preceded the First World War. The Soviet Union disappeared 30 years ago, leaving in its place a weak Russian state. The United States has been in steep decline for two decades since the turmoil created on 9/11.

That should mean that there is an opportunity for non-hegemonic nation-states to re-emerge and potentially compete for influence on the world stage, as they did before the First World War. However, after a century of adaptation to the consumer society on a global scale, the similarities may only be an illusion.

Still, some people seem to believe in an idea definitively ruled out by history. The New York Times’ carry on Britain’s latest stance shows that the illusion is still alive in some people’s heads. In recent days, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been diligently trying to drag his isolated, Brexit-hit nation into the fray of Eastern European border disputes, evoking reminiscences of pre-1914 Europe.

Over the weekend, British intelligence released “intelligence” that President Vladimir Putin is trying to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev. Times reporter Mark Lander quotes unnamed “British officials” who “cast it as part of a concerted strategy to be a strong player in Europe’s confrontation with Russia, a role it has played since Winston Churchill warned of a ‘Iron Curtain’ after World War II. .”

Today’s Devil’s Weekly Dictionary Definition:

Muscular Player:

An actor or performer whose costume and makeup teams have the ability to turn the player into an image of Atlas or Hercules during a performance on a stage.

contextual note

In the games that precede a great military conflagration, nations feel compelled to adopt attitudes that go far beyond their capacity to act. Lander quotes Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director general of a London think tank, who explains that Johnson’s Britain “is becoming different from Germany and France and to some extent even Brexit America, and the sense of that we have to define ourselves as an independent intermediate power”.

There is much pathetic in this observation. In a fully globalized economy, it is reasonable to doubt that the idea of ​​a “middle power” has any meaning, at least not the meaning it once did. Outside of the US and China, Russia may be the only remaining middle power, due to two things. First of all, the geography of it, its large landmass and its future ability to dominate the Arctic. Secondly, her military ability was inherited from the Soviet era. The rest of the nations of the world, be they medium or small, should not even be called powers, but rather “powerless”, nations with no hope of exercising power beyond their borders. In addition to the medium and small ones, there may also be two or three “major” nations without power: India, Brazil and Australia.

But, of course, the most poignant aspect of the description of Britain’s ambition is the fact that Johnson’s days as prime minister seem to be numbered. He is already being bulldozed by his own party for his flippant habit of partying during a pandemic.

At a news conference in Kiev on February 1, Johnson unleashed his most forceful rhetoric. For once, finding himself not only on the world stage but in the eye of the storm, he felt empowered to rise to the occasion. “This is a clear and present danger,” he stated solemnly. “We see a large number of troops assembled, we see preparations for all kinds of operations that are consistent with an imminent military campaign.”

The emptiness of Johnson’s speech is made evident by his use of the phrase “clear and present danger,” a phrase derived from a United States Supreme Court case on First Amendment limits to free speech. . Chief Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes used the phrase in his majority decision draft in 1919. It became a cliché in American culture, even going so far as to provide the title of a Hollywood action movie based on in a Tom Clancy novel.

As for his analysis of clear and present danger, Johnson, who studied the classics at Oxford but may have missed Aristotle, seems to ignore the logical inconsistency of assuming that if A (military reinforcement) is consistent with B (a military campaign) , does not make B predictable and less “imminent”. Yet that is the line the Biden administration has been pushing for weeks. Johnson’s abject adherence to him may be a sign of the fact that Johnson is incapable of doing what Chalmers claimed he was trying to do: differentiate Britain, even “to some extent,” from the US.

Historic note

The Times’ Mark Lander is well aware of the hyper-realistic bravado that explains Johnson’s move. “The theatrical timing and cloak-and-dagger nature of the intelligence disclosure,” writes Lander, “which came in the midst of a political scandal in the country, raised a more cynical question: whether some in the British government were simply anxious for diverting attention from the issues that threaten to topple Prime Minister Boris Johnson.”

Lander goes on to quote Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the United States, eager to remind people of the historical logic of Johnson’s move. She refers to a British tradition plagued with capes and daggers. “When it comes to the Russians, you will always find the UK at the front end of the spectrum.” She wants us to remember Britain’s active involvement in the Cold War, punctuated by an occasionally embarrassing episode like the 1961 Profumo Affair starring model and escort Christine Keeler. But she knows that what best illustrates that glorious period for Britain in its holy struggle against the Soviet Union is James Bond, who has long been “at the forefront” of the Hollywood spectrum. In our hyperreal world, Pierce knows that fiction will always dominate and replace our understanding of reality.

We need to ask another question in a world conditioned by the image of Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson. Does the world really need muscular players today? The ancient Greeks envisioned Heracles as a naturally muscular hero, bulking up through his actions, not through his gym workouts or preparing for bodybuilding competitions. Heracles tried to kill lions with his bare hands, kill hydras, capture bulls, and even clean stables, I mean, get things done. To the Greeks, Heracles was a muscular being, not a muscular player.

When Greek playwrights put Heracles on stage, it can be tragic (Euripides, “The Tragedy of Heracles”) or comic (Aristophanes, “The Frogs”). In that sense, Arnold Schwarzenegger, from “Conan the Barbarian” to “Twins”, fits the role. The difference is that Heracles was a deity (son of Zeus with the mortal Alcmene) and, thanks to the performance of his seven labors, he became a god on Olympus. When Schwarzenegger completed his work as a muscular actor in more than seven films, he became a Republican politician in California.

*[In the age of Oscar Wilde and Mark Twain, another American wit, the journalist Ambrose Bierce, produced a series of satirical definitions of commonly used terms, throwing light on their hidden meanings in real discourse. Bierce eventually collected and published them as a book, The Devil’s Dictionary, in 1911. We have shamelessly appropriated his title in the interest of continuing his wholesome pedagogical effort to enlighten generations of readers of the news. Read more of The Fair Observer Devil’s Dictionary.]

