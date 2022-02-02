BlackBerry sells its original patents

There was little left for Blackberry now, except for its legacy. Except for the fact that it was once the mobile manufacturer that led the market. That fact will not change, but from now on the company will no longer be able to benefit that they were the ones who invented several of the key aspects and components of today’s telephony. We are talking about its original patents related to telephony and messaging, from the shape of its QWERTY keyboards to the BBM messaging service.

As described by Reuters, Blackberry will sell its original telephone, messaging and telecommunications patents for 600 million dollars. Through the company Catapult IP Innovations, an independent company will be created that will own these patents. As they explain, this will not affect users or customers of their products or services, but the purchasing company, specialized in intellectual property managementyou will be able to commercially exploit these patents.

Having been the greatest still has value

The sale of the patents comes several weeks after Blackberry ended support for the devices it offered to executives, politicians and other users in the early 2000s.

$600 million is still a tall order for a company in its lowest hours. Blackberry shares have fallen with this decision and its value is comparable to that of other companies that crashed like GameStop or AMC.

In fact, when the rise in its shares occurred, Blackberry’s also rose 41%. Nevertheless, Blackberry is a company without valuable assets and with this move it gets rid of one of its last aces up its sleeve in order to generate income. If there is some kind of legal fight for intellectual property, it will no longer be Blackberry who defends it and who could benefit.

If a mobile manufacturer decides to copy Blackberry, it will no longer be the original company that looks after its interests. In fact, being a firm specializing in copyright copyright lawsuits are more likely to escalate. After all, it is hard to imagine that these patents will be used to make a real product. Making a profit based on complaints or reselling them are the two direct ways.

It is precisely because of the reach that Blackberry had in its day that its patents are so valuable. blackberry, Along with other brands such as Motorola, they were the ones who put the first grain of sand in many of the innovations that today we consider normal. This is reflected in some patents that today, more than 20 years later, are still worth a large sum of money.

Image | Alexander Mendoza