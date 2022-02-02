Billie Eilish sports a new haircut and dye; she says goodbye to the blond

Digital Millennium

billie eilish said hello to 2022 with a unexpected makeover that caused a sensation in networks. Undoubtedly, the singer is not only one of the main references in music, but also in the fashion world. On this occasion, the interpreter of “Male Fantasy” surprised to your followers by sharing orna photo of her new look with which it adds to the trends of this year.

The singer said goodbye to the blond and decided return to jet. That was not all because she also renewed her haircut, following a rock style that reminded us of the image it wore a few years ago, although without that radiant green.

The Grammy winner did not hesitate to show off her look change through his Instagram account where he posted an image on board a plane that made it clear that the beginning of the year It requires innovation and creativity.

billie eilish opted for a black hair above the shoulders, and pTo give it more movement, she opted for a layered cut and a fade, which she accompanied with a short fringe mulletwhich became fashionable a few months ago Miley Cyrus.

Unlike that romantic air With which he paid tribute to the golden age of Hollywood, the famous wanted to jump to 2019, the year in which he released his album when We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Although in recent weeks billie eilish she had waved her hair, this time she preferred to show it off completely smoothwhich allowed him to further highlight the different layers of the cut. Do you think this new look will be accompanied by a musical release?

