Billie Eilish sings ‘Happier Than Ever’ with Count Draco from ‘Sesame Street’

Singer billie eilish has made a cameo in Sesame Street. Did anyone see it coming? The young woman from 19 years made his star appearance alongside Count Draco, the particular version of Count Dracula, to sing Happier Than Ever, although adapted to the language of the Count. Billie’s participation has been a major surprise and this has been the result.

“When I count on you, I’m happier than ever. The numbers sound so much better!”, says Billie, while sitting next to the mythical character from Sesame Street. The video belongs to the first chapter of the 52nd season of the children’s program.

Other musicians, like the leader of Foo Fighters, Dave Grohlhave also been seen by the show.

That Billie Eilish is in one of the best moments of her career it is nothing new. The artist does not stop accumulating new projects and surprising her fans. Not long ago she premiered her documentary for Disney and just a few days ago he made headlines for his last performance. In fact, it was last weekend that Eilish performed at the concert of Nightmare Before Christmas. The Show It was a real event for her, who played the role of Sally. During the recital, the singer performed Sally’s song with the composer from the Tim Burton movie.