Billie Eilish says goodbye to blonde and brown with her new look | Love 40

billie eilish not stop She has done it again. The 19-year-old is one of the great references in fashion and at the moment she does not stop innovating in her image. In fact, in December 2021 (just 2 months ago), Eilish surprised us with her brown hair to say goodbye to the blonde and the rocker touch that she gave it.

Now the interpreter Bad Guy premieres the 2022 with a new dye and haircut: he says goodbye to the blonde and the brown to welcome the black mane. To do this, the artist has posted a selfie of her on her Instagram profile, where we can probably see her sitting inside a plane, wearing a mask and with the locks on her face.

“She’s Back”

“She’s back“wrote the author of Happier Than Ever. She has come back. And yes, it seems that Billie has returned to her vibes of 2019, the time when he first wore his jet-black hair and released When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. For this reason, the singer has decided to repeat the color again, but this time she has dared with a surprise cut. Eilish surprised her fans with her small mullet-style bangs, similar to the one she wears Miley Cyrus.

It is clear that this new dye and haircut gives her an explosive touch, plus it is an ideal hairstyle that highlights her blue eyes. Will this hairstyle last longer? Will it be linked to a new musical news? Or do you just want a new change in your life? We don’t know yet, but what we do know for sure is that Eilish is a lover of hair changes and she won’t stop changing her image until hair dyes cease to exist.

We are already used to her extravagant outfits and this is the essence that marks the identity of Billie Eilish. As is the case with her musical identity. And it is inevitable that we do not love her. Now, we will have to wait in case this new look wants us to anticipate new news from the artist and of which we will be very happy to receive.