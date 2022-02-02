Billie Eilish says goodbye to blonde and brown, shows off black dye and new bangs | Photo: Special

If there is someone who has known how to darken her hair, that is Billie Eilish, because now that she has said goodbye forever to the extra light blonde and posing with a light brownnow he presumes that he has black dye and a new fringe.

Hair specialists recommend not making the jump and mistake from light to dark color, at that point, singer Billie Eilish has been a winner at gradually darken the hair until you get black.

Majestic and elegant in Gucci and Óscar de la Renta, Billie Eilish showed off her practically white blonde hair, in a pink tulle dress, she walked the red carpet of the MET Gala, however, the taste lasted very little because then she decided on the Brown.

After several years of wearing hair in all possible colors, green, pink, gray, purple, blue, in short, Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell who has turned 20 years old in 2021 shows off his taste for black dyed hair without any effect as highlights or balayage.

The American composer wears a short bangs with her mullet haircutas the singer Miley Cyrus also presumes, with two high buns of the most youthful Billie Eilish shares her new style.

From what can be seen as a plane, sitting and with the mask on in black, Billie Eilish with her characteristic look between serious and sad shares her new look and it certainly looks one of the most spectacular.

Billie Eilish says goodbye to blonde and brown, shows off black dye and new bangs.



On social networks, he has made it known that he now has completely black hair, a radical change after a few months ago he posed with blonder hair than ever, now, the black tint highlights her pretty blue eyes.

The interpreter of Bad guy and Happier than ever is surely in the process of finding herself and finding the look that makes her feel phenomenal, on more than one occasion something similar has happened to us, a dye can make us feel so different.

Now we will wait to see if the new tint of Billie Eilish hair in black color She is excited to create new music with her brother Finneas O’Connell, perhaps like Demi Lovato, who by shaving her head has decided to leave pop music behind.