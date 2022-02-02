Billie Eilish is a TikTok nurse

Singer Billie Eilish perfected her twerk in a parody of TikTok clips while playing a dancing hospital nurse for Saturday Night Live. As the musical guest and host of the December 11 episode, the star gave her fans a real treat in front of the audience of 30 Rockefeller live. The prerecorded bit had a simple setup: a quick scroll through parodies of popular TikTok clips.

In it, Billie plays a nurse who records herself performing coordinated dance routines with a co-worker. Billie does some of the famous “Renegade” choreography in a hospital room while her patient is lying on a bed. Later, when the displacement lands on Billie, she twerks for the life of her while the patient gets involved as well.

It seems that Billie prepared herself very well for twerking, as she also danced in a hip-hop scene. The singer gave life to a local theater director who presented a Christmas show, and she tried to teach the actors some dance steps, inspired by the street rhythm to be more current. “When you land I want some loot… watch me bust my ass! Can everyone see my butt?

Billie Eilish did not know how to follow the rules in front of royalty

Before her appearance on SNL, Billie shared the exciting news of her double-feature job on her Instagram, writing, “AHHHHHH!!! I’M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!! I COULD SCREAM”. But this is not the first time that she has dazzled the comedy show, as we remember that she was the musical guest in her debut for season 45 in 2019, when she gave an iconic interpretation of her hit “Bad Guy” .

This has been a great year for Billie, even meeting the Royals. In September, at the premiere of “No Time To Die”, the singer had to learn the rules to greet the monarchs, but she did not succeed. “I tried. She was planning it and they were so normal. Like they were simple, they didn’t make me say, oh, I’m scared, I can’t talk to them,” she continued. “They were so kind, funny and sweet. I don’t know, I can’t complain. It was incredible”.