Big data and Artificial Intelligence: towards personalized medicine

The advances that are taking place in the field of medicine bring us closer to a future in which diagnosis and treatment will be approached more and more in a personalized way. A new scenario in which data processing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and supercomputing will play an essential role.

On this he will speak Professor Alfonso Valencia in its paper “Data as an opportunity and a challenge in the development of genomic medicine”which organizes the QUAES Foundationpromoted by Ascires Grupo Biomédico, within the framework of the XI cycle of scientific seminars.

The conference will be held online next Friday, February 4 at 12:30 p.m. and can be followed at https://www.fundacionquaes.org/webinar.

Professor Valencia, one of the first scientists to approach the computer application in the field of biology, will focus his presentation on the challenges faced by the use of big data in genomic medicine.

The series of seminars, which began on November 18 with a presentation by Professor Sir Salvador Moncada, will continue with the seminar “The NAGEN program: towards an implementation of personalized medicine”, which will be given by Dr. Ángel Alonso on March 31 .

The Professor Alfonso Valenciafounding member of the International Society for Computational Biology (ISCB), is currently director of the Department of Life Sciences at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) and director of the Spanish Institute of Bioinformatics (INB-ISCIII).

As a computational biologist, Valencia is considered a pioneer and leader in his field. His research has been based on the use of computation for the analysis of large collections of genomic data, with special emphasis on the study of protein families and protein interaction networks. In this context, Professor Valencia has focused his efforts on the development of methods in different areas of bioinformatics, from comparative genomics to text mining.

His recent work focuses on the area of ​​cancer (epi)genomics, tumor evolution and precision medicine. As a computational biologist, his work focuses on mechanistic understanding of systems biology, including cancer and other diseases, with a combination of bioinformatics, network biology, and machine learning approaches.

All its activity converges in the field of personalized medicine, with particular interest in the interface with Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing.

ICREA Research Professor and Honorary Professor at the Danish Technical University, he is responsible for the Spanish node of the European Infrastructure for Information on Life Sciences, Elixir.