Barcelona confirms the signing of Aubameyang; he already signed a contract

In Spain, the winter transfer market has already ended on January 31 and although they have not announced the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the president of the FC Barcelona, Joan Laportaconfirmed that they received the stationery of the ex-striker of the Arsenal.

“documentation arrived when there was one minute left for the market to close. If all goes well, we will introduce aubameyang at the end of the week”, said the leader during the conference in which they presented the results of the ‘forensics‘.

The Gabonese striker arrived this Monday in Barcelona and signed his contract that binds him to the club before midnight after he parted ways with the Gunners and pass the medical check prior to stamping your signature.

“We work to give joy again to Barcelona fans and we work in search of the unity of Barcelona fans. It cannot be built on the basis of lies, but rather on the basis of facts that have marked a dark stage of our history that we want to close so that the light and the successes return”, he added.

Aubameyang was no longer taken into account by the DT Mikel Artetaafter indiscipline that he made towards the end of 2021 and for what they separated him from the first team despite being the captain.