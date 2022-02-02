Barcelona, ​​among the winners of the winter market; Arsenal and Ousmane Dembélé lose out

Considering the financial challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; The January transfer window surprised by its strong activity, while the different clubs made mid-season transactions with the intention of strengthening their squads.

2 Related

According to the Transfermarkt website, the investment made by the Premier League teams (€335 million) was in fact the second highest in history, with the transfer of the Colombian winger from FC Porto Luis Diaz to Liverpool (for €45 million). and the signing of Bruno Guimaraes for Newcastle (€42.1 million) leading the ranking.

For their part, Tottenham, Everton and Aston Villa shelled out decent amounts, while Manchester City sealed the signing of River Plate striker Julián Álvarez (€17 million) before returning him on loan to Millionaire until the summer.

Clubs from leagues across Europe, such as Italy’s Serie A (€175 million), Spain’s LaLiga (€75 million), France’s Ligue 1 (€66 million) and Germany’s Bundesliga (€62 million) invested total €378 million, while Juventus shelled out €70 million to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic and Barcelona paid City €55 million for the services of Ferran Torres.

winners

Juventus

While Juventus took a few weeks to get going; once he went out to attack the transfer market, he did it masterfully. Not only did the Turin giants sign Vlahovic (who holds a tie for the Serie A goalscoring lead) for €70m paid to Fiorentina (plus €10m in additional consideration) to get ahead of their rivals; but he also managed to secure the arrival of highly valued defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria for €5 million according to media reports; since there were only five months left of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach.

As if that were not enough, Juventus took advantage of their good relationship with Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici to find a new home for winger Dejan Kulusevski (on loan with the obligation to sign him permanently for €35 million) and Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur (€19 million), while sending midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Scottish Rangers on loan.

However, Vlajovic was the transfer of the market and Juve did an incredible job of capturing their main target. Only time will tell if it was a viable operation, taking into account that they could be out of the Champions League for next season.

play 2:16 Fernando Palomo explains which LaLiga teams made the most of the winter market.

Barcelona

Of being on the brink of financial ruin, unable to register players in LaLiga as a result of salary cap limitations; to sign the brilliant striker Ferran Torres for €55 million paid to Manchester City. That represents a dramatic plot twist for the Catalan club. With a debt of around €1.4bn looming, Barcelona are likely to take some time to straighten out their accounts. Despite this, the signing of the 21-year-old Spanish international is a substantial boost.

The return of La Masía youth squad Adama Traore on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers adds a direct style and speed down the flanks; while the return of 38-year-old Brazilian Dani Alves brings leadership to the locker room. For his part, the free transfer of Arsenal striker Aubameyang serves to include a legitimate goalscoring threat up front, after the unfortunate retirement of Sergio “Kun” Agüero. Just two months ago, practically no one, with the exception of the culé president Joan Laporta, could imagine Barcelona ending the January window with such a reinforced squad. The only negative point was the failure in his attempts to dispatch the winger Ousmane Dembele (which we will delve into later); although they did manage to get rid of Philippe Coutinho’s salary obligations with the transfer of him to Aston Villa.

Newcastle United

After initial rumors that the acquisition of the team by Saudi investors could lead them to sign the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland; in fact, his strategy was much more cautious in mood.

Atletico de Madrid defender Kieran Tripper (€15m) was a fairly conservative, albeit sensible, signing who will offer quality and leadership both on and off the pitch. On his side, Burnley striker Chris Wood (despite his lack of goalscoring output of late) is familiar with the demands of fighting relegation from the Premier League. The same can be said for versatile Brighton defender Dan Burn (€20m), who will give manager Eddie Howe useful options at the back.

However, the capture of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, paying Lyon €42.1m for his move, could be closer to the profile of the player fans might expect more often in the future. The Brazilian international is a defensive midfielder characterized by his mobility, secure in possession of the ball, optimal for winning duels and he is a creative passer, capable of choosing runners from the back. Indeed, thanks to his ability to organize the midfield, the 24-year-old could be the missing link that helps improve Newcastle’s chances of staying in the Premier League.

MLS and the United States national team

Major League Soccer has found a good balance between its ever-improving sports product and running a smart sports operation. First, US international striker Ricardo Pepi signed for Augsburg from FC Dallas in a deal worth €17 million, making it the most expensive departure for a teenage footballer in league history. He was subsequently followed by Orlando City center forward and Pepi’s international teammate Daryl Dike, who arrived at West Brom for €7m.

On deadline day, Arminia Bielefeld – fighting to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga – announced the signing of 20-year-old left-back George Bello from Atlanta United FC. For his part, Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty will arrive at Arsenal this summer. The Gunners also agreed to a summer deal to sign US and New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Likewise, MLS announced the arrival at Toronto FC of Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, in a deal that represents little less than a spectacular coup. The 30-year-old Italian international remains in top physical condition and with his technical quality, intelligence and lineage, he should be a great addition to the league when he arrives next July.

Christian Eriksen

Undoubtedly, the Danish international’s return was the best-received deal of the January transfer window globally. Almost eight months after suffering an on-pitch cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 group stage match against Finland’s Eriksen (who was unable to continue his Serie A career with Inter Milan following the implantation of a cardioversion defibrillator, since such devices are prohibited in the Italian league) now receives the wonderful opportunity to play in the Premier League with Brentford. The former Tottenham midfielder will bring vision, intelligence, vast experience and his trademark set-piece ability to help the Bees capitalize on their decent debut campaign on England’s top circuit.

play 1:22 Adal Franco analyzes the best moves in European football as the transfer market closes.

losers

Arsenal

While the Gunners are sixth in the Premier League table and have shown signs that they could contend for a place to play in Europe next season, you could expect the club’s sporting director Edu to have an ace up his sleeve for the market. from January. In contrast, the club did not sign anyone (with the exception of the summer deals for Trusty and Turner) and released a fair number of squad members, specifically Calum Chambers (Aston Villa, free), Pablo Mari (Udinese, loan), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Rome, loan) and Sead Kolasinac (Marseille, free).

Allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave for nothing at the deadline, without signing a replacement, was a very risky gamble. Obviously, DT Mikel Arteta believed that he could not work with the former team captain; and for this, the club broke his contract for €375,000 per week. However, the payroll is incredibly short and Arteta’s only options in attack (Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah) could be released this summer. Now Arsenal’s goalscoring threat (they only scored once in the whole of February) will have to come from young attacking midfielders such as Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard. And the fans will hope that there are no injuries.

Ousmane Dembele

The French winger, who was expected to leave Barcelona in January after a public dispute over his new contract, could face the possibility of spending five months sitting in the stands until the expiration of his current deal, scheduled for the summer season. Barça paid €105 million (up to a tentative €145 million) to Borussia Dortmund in 2017; however, Dembélé has never lived up to his potential, being the subject of rumors of his transfer to various clubs, including PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Creative attempts to keep the player engaged under new terms were to no avail. For his part, the player rejected his transfer to the Premier League in the middle of the deadline, according to sources told ESPN. After the war of words between the two sides during this process, it is hard to see how the highly talented 24-year-old, injury-prone and volatile in temperament, can return to the roster.

play 3:56 The ESPN FC table analyzes the current situation of the French player, with a view to his continuation at the Blaugrana club until June 30.

jesse lingard

Lingard, who has not started a Premier League game for Manchester United this season, was the subject of loud rumors that he was leaving Old Trafford amid attempts by West Ham and Newcastle to sign him up. By contrast, Lingard remains in manager Ralf Rangnick’s squad, as the Board of Directors vetoed his transfer after Donny van de Beek was loaned to Everton.

Now Lingard, who has just five months left on his contract, faces the challenge of getting enough minutes, either to revive his United career or attract offers from other teams. Although Lingard remains an excellent Premier League player, he could end up looking back on a wasted year at the end of the season.

Man Utd

After the departures of Van de Beek (Everton, loan) and Anthony Martial (Seville, loan); With Mason Greenwood sidelined indefinitely following his arrest for alleged rape and sexual assault, United appeared urgent to make a last-minute transfer or two.

Apart from the non-existent offensive reinforcements, especially on the wings, the club failed to solve some of its obvious and long-standing deficiencies within the squad. There was never an improvement in the offensive midfielder department (whether playing as ‘6’ or ‘8’), let alone a quality winger. United are still playing for a foothold in fourth place in the Premier League table, and the lack of investment in the middle of the campaign could end up taking its toll on Old Trafford.